ACF launches 50th anniversary celebration

TARZANA, Calif. — On the evening of Thursday, June 4, the Armenian Cultural Foundation (ACF) gathered upward of 80 of the community’s professionals, entrepreneurs and longtime supporters at a private reception titled “Under the Stars,” hosted by the partners of Keosian Law LLP at Harout and Kristine Keosian’s residence. The intimate dinner was the first in a series of gatherings the ACF will hold across the region over the next six months, building toward its 50th Anniversary Gala Celebration Event to be held in December 2026 — to highlight 50 years of community service accomplishments and look ahead to the coming years.

For an organization that has spent half a century working tirelessly, the evening was a deliberate first step in reaching out to the community to mark 50 years of service and look forward to the future. The program ran under 30 minutes by design, trading speeches and slideshows for something closer to a conversation among friends — many of them learning, for the first time, the full scope of what the ACF has consistently built since 1976.

The evening was emceed by Melkon Melkonian, Esq., co-chair of the ACF’s 50th anniversary committee, who framed the night around a single, familiar question. “When you leave everything behind and arrive somewhere new, what is the first thing you look for? You look for community. You look for a home,” Melkonian said. “Anyone can find a home in one of these centers. We’ve been writing this story for 50 years, and we want every single person here to write the next pages.”

Over the past five decades, the ACF has built 18 community centers and served as the financial backbone of schools, churches and organizations across the Western United States — from Homenetmen and the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) to the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), Hamazkayin Armenian Cultural Society and the Armenian Relief Society (ARS). Today, the Armenian Cultural Foundation, with all of its community centers and areas of reach, operates as a nonprofit that, by design, is totally service-oriented rather than driven by any profit-related considerations: Nearly every dollar that comes in is reinvested into the community.

Steve Dadaian, Esq., a longtime ACF member, traced that history for the guests — from the founding of the original Armenian Center in Los Angeles in the late 1940s, through the establishment of Holy Martyrs Ferrahian Armenian School, the first Armenian day school in America, to the 1975 decision that created the ACF itself, all carried forward by the sustained organizing of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation and the Armenian Relief Society. He closed with an image that gave the evening its emotional charge.

“The Armenian Cultural Foundation is our seed vault,” Dadaian said. “It is the palace where we preserve our identity, and where we grow our community and our youth so they remain committed to our nation here in America. We stand on the soldiers of those who came before — but we cannot move forward without patriots like you.”

After Dadaian spoke to the past, Vache Thomassian, Esq., the committee’s other co-chair, turned the room toward the present and the responsibility it carries. “The difference between a diaspora and an immigrant community comes down to two things: A diaspora keeps its heart connected to its homeland, and a diaspora is organized,” Thomassian said. “For 50 years, visionaries built the centers and institutions that served us — thanklessly, never asking for credit, driven only by the knowledge that they were serving the future. The ACF is the engine running the vehicle that is our diaspora. And you are the fuel.”

That work continues in concrete form. Just months ago, the ACF opened the Sarkis & Suzanne Kitsinian ACF Center in the heart of Encino — a long-time shuttered city firehouse, secured through a decade of advocacy by the local ACF chapter and a roughly $1 million federal HUD grant, and constructed below cost by the Nazerian Group and through the generosity and volunteer efforts of community members. In its first months alone, the center has already hosted a county voting site, youth programming, an art exhibit, a medical career day and a summer camp — a preview, organizers say, of what the next 50 years can look like with sustained support.

ACF Chairman Harout Keosian, who hosted the reception alongside his Keosian Law LLP partners, closed the evening on a note that was equal parts celebration and challenge. “Tonight is already a success — because almost everyone I spoke with didn’t know half of what the ACF has done, and what they do now,” Keosian stated. “My hope is that this is the start of a very successful six months, where we don’t just raise money but we inform, so that people truly understand what we do. Then the support will inevitably follow.”

The reception raised more than $150,000 toward the campaign — the first of what the Armenian Cultural Foundation hopes will be a series of milestones on the road to December. Guests enjoyed dinner under the stars with live entertainment from Element Band.

Organizers will carry the “Under the Stars” model to other gatherings that are planned in the months ahead, each building toward the 50th Anniversary Gala Celebration planned for December 2026. As always, the ACF expressed its openness to the entire community and views each member as a stakeholder, with a responsibility to care for all that has been built, support continued expansion and service, and participate in a collective larger than any one individual.

After 50 years of community service, the Armenian Cultural Foundation continues to step forward and invites the next generation to step forward with it.

The Armenian Cultural Foundation (ACF) preserves and advances Armenian heritage through community engagement and stewardship. The ACF aims to empower organizations and initiatives that enrich Armenian life, address evolving community needs and create opportunities for future generations. Through its commitment to honoring the past and investing in the future, the ACF helps ensure that Armenian culture, identity and community continue to thrive.