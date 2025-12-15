How two mothers helped bring Armenia’s first holiday romantic comedy to life

A Winter’s Song made history as the first English-language holiday romantic comedy set in Armenia, showcasing the country’s vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes. Behind the camera, however, is a story of collaboration, resilience and the power of women supporting women.

At the heart of that story are producers Annie Dashtoyan and Yvette M. Amirian, two working mothers who turned an unlikely meeting into a creative partnership that helped bring this film to audiences worldwide.

An unlikely beginning

Dashtoyan and Amirian’s paths first crossed during the Artsakh War, united by a shared desire to help their homeland. Their friendship would eventually lead to a professional collaboration that balanced their complementary strengths.

Dashtoyan brought extensive studio experience to the table, having worked at Warner Bros. for over 14 years. Last summer, she met Angela Asatrian — writer, director and producer of A Winter’s Song — while they were both traveling in Armenia.

“I had produced behind-the-scenes documentaries for major motion pictures. I was ready for something more personal,” Dashtoyan told the Weekly. The opportunity to collaborate on Asatrian’s film came at a pivotal moment in her career. Pregnant with her fourth child at the time and unable to be on set, Dashtoyan joined the production several months later.

Amirian, meanwhile, brought more than 20 years of prior experience as a film and television editor, writer and producer. Having also taught at USC’s School of Cinematic Arts for over a decade, her ability to provide mentorship was the perfect fit for first-time scripted feature director Asatrian.

“It was clear from the beginning that Angela was eager to surround herself with professionals more seasoned in their individual crafts,” Amirian explained. “While she had some experience directing documentaries, this was her first scripted feature, which is really a different skillset.”

The producers also acknowledged that several others provided guidance during production, including producer and cinematographer Miko Malkhasyan, composer Arman Aloyan and producer Edgar Damatian, who also plays the lead role of David in the film.

From script notes to post-production

It was Damatian, in fact, who recommended several department heads, including Amirian. “I was cutting another movie when Edgar approached me and asked for feedback on the script,” she recalled. “I provided a few rounds of notes and there was discussion about bringing me on for a rewrite. But because their shooting schedule accelerated, I wasn’t able to do that or be on set.”

After filming wrapped, Amirian’s role expanded significantly. “I was excited to come on as an editor and producer. In many ways, what I didn’t get to do at the script or filming stage, I got to do in crafting the story and performances through editing.”

Amirian also had a hands-on role in everything from reshoots to sound design and music supervision, but quickly realized she couldn’t oversee post-production and cut the movie at the same time.

That was when she turned to Dashtoyan. “I knew I needed someone like Annie by my side. She has so much experience in everything from music clearances to deliverables to marketing,” Amirian explained.

“We have a solid partnership,” Dashtoyan echoed. Her versatility would prove invaluable to the project, allowing Amirian to focus on the creative work. “Having Annie on board lifted this weight off my shoulders. Knowing she had the logistical stuff like clearances, scheduling and budgeting handled, I could focus on the creative. She’s also an amazing creative partner and sounding board.”

“The collaboration between Annie, Angela and myself worked really well,” Amirian added. “We utilized all our strengths and built a team capable of delivering the best version of this movie possible.”

The art of networking

Both producers emphasized the critical importance of networking in the entertainment industry, but not in the transactional sense many assume.

“Networking is not about giving your business card to someone at an event or asking if they know someone who can get you a job,” Amirian said. “It’s about developing genuine relationships.” Hopefully, that organically leads to partnerships like theirs — but it’s not something you can force, the women explained. Dashtoyan echoed the sentiment:

Amirian shared an example from her own career pivot during the pandemic. “I had reached out to Ophelia Harutyunyan, who had directed a documentary I was impressed by. I didn’t want or need anything from her — I just really liked her work and wanted her to know.” It turned out the feeling was mutual, because the director later asked Yvette to edit It Takes a Village, which was also shot in Armenia. The short drama film went on to play at multiple high-profile festivals and eventually qualified for the Oscars.

Breaking barriers in a male-dominated industry

Both women acknowledged the challenges of working in film production, a notoriously male-dominated field. However, they’ve managed to break barriers by leveraging the power of networking and creating supportive spaces for female filmmakers.

As working mothers, both Dashtoyan and Amirian have also found ways to balance demanding careers with family life and community engagement — often by supporting one another. “I remember going on a location scout for a reshoot. I had my baby with me and Yvette held her the whole time so I could be fully present and ask the right questions to ensure everything went smoothly,” Dashtoyan recalled.

Far from being a hindrance, motherhood has enriched their creative work. Dashtoyan agreed, adding, “I think that’s the case because you have a different perspective to share your work through.”

That perspective was especially important for a project rooted in Armenian culture. The producers hope that A Winter’s Song will be a movie their kids want to watch and learn from. “It’s currently my 6-year old’s favorite movie,” Amirian said. “He practically has it memorized and tells all his friends about it.”

Audience reactions and what’s next

The producers’ first screening of A Winter’s Song at the Armenian Film Festival in September offered early validation. “Yvette, Angela and I didn’t sit down for the first part of the movie,” Dashtoyan explained. “We just sort of watched the audience from the sidelines and got to see people laugh in all the right places and cry at the emotional points.”

Amirian recalled a particularly powerful scene, when the main character decides to travel to Armenia. “The audience erupted in applause, which I wasn’t expecting. That was really special.”

The film’s distribution journey is itself a testament to the power of connection. The producers had heard about The Wonder Project through Armenians in Media and Technology (AMET). After a general call with fellow Armenian Ani Haftvani from the company, they recognized the film closely aligned with the platform’s mission, eventually leading to its acquisition.

What began as a labor of love has become a milestone for Armenian cinema — and a testament to what can happen when talented women support each other’s visions.

Dashtoyan and Amirian are currently developing multiple projects together, including a few that revolve around Armenian culture and community.

A Winter’s Song had a successful limited theatrical run at LOOK Cinema in Glendale and is now streaming exclusively on The Wonder Project via Amazon Prime Video.

All photos are courtesy of Annie Dashtoyan and Yvette M. Amirian unless otherwise noted.