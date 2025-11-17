AMAA Child Care event features guest speaker Dr. Sylvie Khorenian

NEW MILFORD, N.J. — On October 28, the AMAA New York/New Jersey Child Care Committee hosted a successful fundraiser at Sanzari’s New Bridge Inn. The event supported the AMAA Child Care Program, dedicated to enriching the lives of Armenian children from vulnerable backgrounds.

Child Care Committee chair, Seta Nalbandian, welcomed guests and expressed gratitude to the committee and everyone involved in organizing the event, recognizing their dedication and generosity. Following Nalbandian, Jennifer Telfeyan-LaRoe delivered the opening prayer, invoking God’s presence and purpose for the evening.

Committee member Anita Buchakjian gave the opening message, “celebrating the spirit of friendship, the strength of community and the power of giving.” She set the focus for the evening, highlighting the promise of “raising hope, creating opportunities and changing lives” for the children served by the program.

A short video, Living with Purpose, highlighted the AMAA’s mission of evangelism, education and humanitarian outreach, all carried out under “God’s loving guidance.”

Throughout the evening, committee members were fully engaged in ensuring the event’s success.

Dr. Celeste Helvacian introduced the guest speaker, Dr. Sylvie Khorenian, who delivered an informative presentation tailored to women of all ages. She offered practical strategies for skin health and rejuvenation and introduced the portmanteau term ‘dermatherapy’ to describe a gentle, patient-centered approach for those hesitant about trying new treatments. Dr. Khorenian injected her presentation (no pun intended) with humor, clarity and essential information, graciously answering numerous questions from the audience and contributing thoughtful gifts to the auction.

A joyful atmosphere pervaded the elegant Sanzari’s restaurant, welcoming a full house of new and old friends. It was especially heartwarming to reconnect with friends not seen in a while, sharing laughter and savoring a gourmet meal served at tables decorated with fall flower centerpieces and charming favors for all the guests.

A silent auction to benefit the children of the AMAA Children Care program sparked an animated, friendly bidding competition over numerous exciting items. Guests had the additional opportunity to sponsor a child in the program, further extending the evening’s spirit of giving and hope.

The faithful members of the AMAA New York/New Jersey Child Care Committee who took turns delivering remarks and closing words included: Seta Nalbandian (chair), Lucienne Aynilian, Anita Buchakjian, Dr. Celeste Telfeyan Helvacian, Jennifer Telfeyan-LaRoe, Kathy Voskian and Vicki Hovanessian (cultural advisor).

The evening ran smoothly, thanks to the efficiency and dedication of AMAA staff members Christine Kutlu, Magda Poulos and Anita Terjanian.

The enthusiastic participation and positive feedback, including many inquiries about future AMAA New York/New Jersey Child Care Committee events, truly underscored the fundraiser’s success.

Reflecting on the event, Serge D. Buchakjian, AMAA CEO/Executive Director, noted: “Every smile, every bit of support and every contribution helps create real change in someone’s life.”

This article was written by Gilda Buchakjian.