Aliyev’s ‘detention tea’ taunt brews trouble for Pashinyan’s ‘peace’ diplomacy

YEREVAN — While Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his government continue to insist that “peace has come,” Baku’s actions on the ground and rhetoric in public suggest a starkly different reality — one of expanding territorial claims and intensifying threats to Armenia’s sovereignty.

Pashinyan has repeatedly emphasized that any potential exchange of territories, including the Armenian enclave of Artsvashen, “cannot take place without the consent of Armenian citizens.” He insists that border and territorial issues should be resolved exclusively through demarcation and delimitation in accordance with the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.

Yet, critics warn that Pashinyan’s careful diplomatic tone masks a dangerous willingness to concede under the guise of negotiation. Former Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan cautioned that any so-called “return” of Armenian territories could leave thousands homeless, as had occurred in Artsakh after the 2020 war.

Opposition MP Garnik Danielyan echoed these concerns, noting that Azerbaijan had already advanced into areas such as Voskepar-Kirants and Berkaber, ceded Armenian access to promised hectares and currently occupied roughly 400 square kilometers of Armenian territory.

Even as Pashinyan pledges transparency — promising to publish negotiation documents with Azerbaijan by year’s end, following the expected dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group — Danielyan suggests the move is politically calculated, designed to preempt accountability. At the same time, Baku presses new conditions for a formal “peace treaty,” including corridors and enclave exchanges that could undermine Armenia’s sovereignty.

From the Azerbaijani side, officials have shown no sign of compromise. Baku’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizadeh celebrated the so-called “return” of Armenian villages in the Gazakh region, framing it as a “major diplomatic victory.” He reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s principled stance on creating the so-called “Zangezur” Corridor, presenting it as a transit project “not directed against Armenia’s sovereignty” but essential for connecting mainland Azerbaijan with Nakhichevan.

Baku’s campaign of historical revisionism has intensified. State-backed organizations and NGOs have increasingly promoted the concept of “Western Azerbaijan,” a euphemism for sovereign Armenian territories. During a recent conference in Baku titled “Return to Western Azerbaijan,” officials openly discussed facilitating the “peaceful return” of Azerbaijanis to these areas. Since 2022, the number of state-funded projects promoting this narrative has more than doubled, with Azerbaijani NGOs pledging to internationalize the effort through conferences and publications abroad.

Analysts warn that this orchestrated propaganda is not simply rhetorical. Iran specialist Vardan Voskanyan described Baku’s strategy as a deliberate mobilization of state institutions and pseudo-academic bodies to legitimize claims over Armenian sovereign territory, framing it as part of a broader expansionist doctrine.

For Armenia, these developments are not abstract. Clear demonstrations of military and political power punctuate them. On November 8, Azerbaijan celebrated the anniversary of the 2020 trilateral agreement with Russia and Armenia — the date when Shushi and Karvachar were formally ceded by Pashinyan’s regime to Baku — through a heavily staged “victory” day parade. Addressing troops and spectators, President Ilham Aliyev delivered rhetoric that combined triumphalism with direct threats toward Armenia:

“Armenians said they would drink tea in Baku. Now, they are drinking tea in a detention center,” he declared, referring to captured Armenian officials and military leaders. “Before the last war in Artsakh, in Armenia, they said their tanks would be on the streets of Baku, and they themselves would be drinking tea in Baku. In fact, their wishes came true; we fulfilled them. Armenian tanks are today displayed in the Military Trophy Park, and Armenian criminals are drinking Azerbaijani tea in the detention center in Baku.”

Former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has suggested that some of the detentions highlighted by Aliyev were facilitated by Armenian authorities. In a seven-hour interview on the podcast Imnemnimi, Sargsyan said:

Sargsyan emphasized the difficult choices faced by Artsakh leaders, who could either leave the region early — avoiding detention but exposing themselves to criticism — or stay with the local population until the end, many of whom were ultimately captured by Azerbaijani forces.

The parade also displayed captured Armenian military hardware and unveiled the Ice Breaker missile — a long-range, air-launched weapon from Israeli defense company Rafael, capable of striking both ground and maritime targets with precision up to 300 kilometers. Analysts say the missile enhances Baku’s ability to project power in the Caspian Sea and to deter both Russian and Iranian forces.

Journalist Tatevik Ayrapetyan observed that for over a decade, Aliyev has consistently articulated his ambitions openly, declaring his intent to reclaim Armenian territories through both military and political means. The loss of Artsakh should have served as a warning: diplomatic warnings must be acted upon preemptively, before rhetoric turns into territorial reality.

The November 8 parade, Aliyev’s rhetoric and the introduction of advanced missile technology underscore the broader Azerbaijani strategy: a calculated combination of military intimidation, political messaging and historical revisionism designed to consolidate power over occupied territories and legitimize future expansion. For Armenia, it highlights the widening gap between Pashinyan’s narrative of peace and the unfolding reality on the ground.