AMAA’s 106th Annual Meeting Banquet honors former Board President Nazareth E. Darakjian, M.D.

LOS ANGELES — The Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) hosted its 106th Annual Meeting Banquet on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at the historic Jonathan Club in Los Angeles, Calif. The evening brought together community members, dignitaries, friends of the AMAA, as well as representatives from worldwide Armenian Evangelical Churches and Unions to celebrate a century-long legacy of faith and service, while honoring Dr. Nazareth E. Darakjian, former President of the AMAA Board of Directors.

Guests were warmly welcomed in both English and Armenian by the event co-Chairs LindaKay Abdulian, Lori Muncherian, Arsine Phillips, Helga Sarki and Tina Segel.

In her opening remarks, Banquet MC LindaKay Abdulian recognized the distinguished dignitaries in attendance, including His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church; His Eminence Archbishop Kegham Khatcherian, Prelate of the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church; Dr. Karen Israyelyan, Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles; and Councilmember of the City of Los Angeles Adrin Nazarian.

Following the national anthems performed by Nazani Mncherian, Rev. Haig Darakjian, Pastor of Student Ministries and Staff Elder at Mount Bible Church in Winnetka, Calif., offered the invocation.

Short messages were delivered by AMAA Board President Gary R. Phillips, Esq., and AMAA CEO/Executive Director Serge D. Buchakjian.

In his remarks, Mr. Phillips praised Dr. Darakjian for his decade of wise and humble leadership, which strengthened AMAA ministries in 23 countries and guided the Association through times of profound challenges. He highlighted Dr. Darakjian’s role in launching “Project Revive” to support displaced families from Artsakh, and his role in advancing tangible growth — from inaugurating the new building of Avedisian High School in Yerevan to expanding Shogh Day Centers and initiating the Camp Hankavan renovation. Mr. Phillips also praised the Nazo-Zaven Khanjian partnership as a ‘dream team,’ and affirmed that, in keeping with the evening’s theme — Faithful to Our Legacy, Embracing the Future — the AMAA is well-positioned under CEO/Executive Director Serge Buchakjian to carry the mission forward.

Mr. Buchakjian added, “For a decade, Dr. Darakjian’s leadership has been marked by wisdom, compassion and unwavering faith. Under his guidance, the AMAA has expanded its reach, strengthened its programs and deepened its impact — uplifting countless families, supporting schools and churches and providing hope where it’s needed most.”

Before dinner, guests enjoyed a special video presentation reflecting the Banquet’s theme, “Faithful to Our Legacy.”

The highlight of the evening was a musical performance in honor of Drs. Nazareth and Ani Darakjian by talented musicians from LA Opera’s Domingo-Colburn-Stein Young artist’s program featuring pianist and coach Gabriele Zemaityte, soprano Emily Damasco and baritone Hyungjin Son. Their performance included Wolfram’s Aria from Tannhäuser and the love duet “Nedda! Silvio, a quest’ora” from Pagliacci.

A special tribute video followed, showcasing photos of Dr. Darakjian from his childhood to the present day.

AMAA Board Member Jack Muncherian then took the stage to honor Dr. Darakjian, describing him as “disciplined, poised, dedicated, a visionary, a true leader and a philanthropist who carries these qualities with humility.” He invited Drs. Nazareth and Ani Darakjian to the podium and presented them with a special gift of appreciation.

In his heartfelt remarks, Dr. Darakjian expressed his gratitude to the AMAA, saying, “This evening’s celebration is not about me or anything I have accomplished. Tonight, we celebrate the century-old AMAA and the vision of those individuals in Worcester, Mass., who, by faith, founded this organization during the challenging years of World War I, following the Armenian Genocide. Over the years, the AMAA has improved the lives of many of our compatriots in Armenia and throughout the Diaspora, offering Christian spiritual awakening, education and direct humanitarian support.”

The memorable evening concluded with a closing prayer and Benediction offered by Rev. Serop Megerditchian, Senior Pastor of the Armenian Church of the Nazarene in Glendale, Calif.