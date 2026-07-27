Armenian Heritage Park: A living tribute through public art

BOSTON — Armenian Heritage Park on Boston’s Rose Kennedy Greenway is far more than a public park. It is a living tribute, an extraordinary work of public art: a place of remembrance and reflection, an outdoor classroom and a gathering place celebrating the enduring contributions of immigrants to American life.

In the heart of downtown Boston between Faneuil Hall Marketplace and the North End, Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway is located at one of the city’s busiest crossroads. Those who live and work in the city, students and visitors, many from around the world, pass through daily, encountering a place whose message reaches far beyond its physical boundaries. Nearly everyone pauses to read the inscription on the Reflecting Pool, carrying with them its enduring message of remembrance and hope.

Dedicated in 2012, Armenian Heritage Park on the Greenway is a gift from the Armenian American community to the city of Boston and the commonwealth of Massachusetts. While rooted in Armenian history, the Park tells the universal story of all who left their country of origin in search of freedom, opportunity and a better life. Its message invites every visitor to reflect upon resilience, gratitude, hope and the common bonds that unite us.

What distinguishes Armenian Heritage Park from so many other public monuments is its unique combination of artistic excellence, public accessibility, educational purpose and community engagement. It is not simply a monument to history; it is a living piece of public art that continually evolves while remaining faithful to its enduring purpose.

At the heart of the Park stands its iconic Abstract Sculpture, a split rhomboid dodecahedron. Annually, a crane lifts, pulls apart and reconfigures its two halves to create a new sculptural shape, symbolic of a new life. This annual reconfiguration is symbolic of all who pulled away, or were forced to pull away, from their country of origin and came to these shores, establishing themselves in new and different ways.

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The Abstract Sculpture annually changes while preserving its essential meaning. Each annual reconfiguration symbolizes change, resilience, adaptation and new beginnings, at the heart of the immigrant experience.

As The Boston Globe observed, the Abstract Sculpture is “public art that is both permanent and alive.”

The Abstract Sculpture honors the memory of those who lost their lives during the Armenian Genocide and all genocides that have followed. Yet the Park is also a celebration of resilience and renewal. Water flows from the Reflecting Pool beneath the Abstract Sculpture and re-emerges at the center of the Labyrinth, as a single jet of water, symbolic of hope and rebirth.

Every feature of the Park contributes to its message. Visitors become participants rather than mere spectators. They walk the Labyrinth, symbolic of life’s journey, with one path leading to the center and the same path leading out. Many experience the Park in a deeply personal way.

Surrounding the Labyrinth are the four words: Art, Science, Service and Commerce, recognizing the many ways immigrants have contributed to American life and culture.

Architectural historian Jane Whitehead captured the Park’s significance in “Forget Me Not,” ArchitectureBoston, Boston Society of Architects, 2012:

“Luckily, the project had a designer, Don Tellalian, AIA … who was sensitive to the imperatives of civic space … the design uses abstract, geometric forms … it evokes the broader historic struggles of all immigrants…offers multivalent possibilities for interpretation shaped by visitors’ own histories …”

Beyond its artistic and commemorative significance, Armenian Heritage Park serves as one of Boston’s most innovative outdoor classrooms. Inspired by the Park’s design and geometric features, year-round public programs foster dialogue, understanding, friendship and appreciation among people of every culture, ethnicity and generation.

Through the acclaimed curriculum, Geometry as Public Art: Telling a Story, Boston Public School students and many others discover how geometry, public art, immigration, family history and storytelling intersect. The Park becomes a classroom where mathematics, art and personal history come together in meaningful ways.

Throughout the year, Armenian Heritage Park offers public programs that invite participation and build community and common ground. Annual programs include the Day of Remembrance, honoring the victims of the Armenian Genocide and all genocides. This program is planned by the Greater Boston Armenian Genocide Commemoration Committee. The annual Reconfiguration of the Abstract Sculpture, when the two halves of the split rhomboid dodecahedron are lifted by a crane and reconfigured into a new sculptural shape; Celebrate Public Art! featuring participation in World Labyrinth Day: Walk as One in Peace and Harmony; Welcome Reception for New Citizens following their naturalization ceremonies at Faneuil Hall; Celebrating What Unites Us!, the monthly series showcasing countries of origin by sharing immigrant experiences, signature dishes and music; Celebrate Armenia! a joyful celebration of culture, music, dance, cuisine, storytelling and community in honor of Armenia’s Independence Day; weekly Movement & Walking Meditation offered in collaboration with the Boston Public Health Commission; Under the Moon, evening gatherings featuring music and fellowship around the moonlit Labyrinth; Giving Thanks: Together in Celebration that includes a winter clothing drive benefiting Action for Boston Community Development; and the annual Candlelit Labyrinth Walk: In Peace & Harmony offering reflection and community during the holiday season.

As America commemorates its 250th anniversary, Armenian Heritage Park stands as a symbol that the American story continues to be shaped by generations of immigrants whose courage, creativity, service and dreams have strengthened our nation.

Armenian Heritage Park is an initiative of the Armenian Heritage Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, comprised of representatives of Armenian American parishes and organizations throughout Greater Boston.

For information about the foundation, the Park and upcoming programs, visit ArmenianHeritagePark.org, follow Armenian Heritage Park on social media, or sign up to receive announcements about programs and the foundation’s upcoming gala, Celebrating Contributions of Our Nation’s Immigrants! on Sept. 24, 2026, at the InterContinental Boston to benefit the Park’s Endowed Fund for Care and Maintenance.