Honoring Paul Ignatius’ legacy of service

Imagine walking into the same Glendale post office where a young Paul Ignatius once sorted mail as a clerk — and seeing his name proudly displayed on the building. Thanks to H.R. 4662, passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on June 29, 2026, that vision is close to becoming reality. For Armenian Americans, this is far more than a routine congressional honor. It is a powerful, permanent recognition of one of our own who rose from humble beginnings in Glendale to become the highest-ranking Armenian American in U.S. government history.

What makes this naming especially meaningful is its perfect symmetry. As a young man, Paul Ignatius worked as a temporary clerk in that very post office. Now, the building where his journey of service began will carry his name for generations to come. As the Senate considers the companion legislation, S. 2432), we have an opportunity to celebrate a legacy that continues to inspire our community.

Post offices hold a special place in how Congress honors citizens. These everyday federal buildings become community landmarks that remind us of service, sacrifice and contribution. In 2015, the Col. George Juskalian Post Office in Centreville, Virginia, was named after a highly decorated Armenian American Army Colonel who served with valor in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. Paul Ignatius would join him as one of the few Armenian Americans so recognized at the federal level.

Paul Robert Ignatius, 1920-2025, embodied the Armenian American story at its best. Born in Glendale to immigrant parents Elisa (née Jamgochian) Ignatius and Hovsep “Joseph” B. Ignatius, his family roots trace to historic Armenian lands near Kharpert. His maternal grandfather, Avedis Jamgochian, survived persecution for writings celebrating liberty and helped establish early Armenian communities in California. Like so many families who rebuilt after the genocide era, the Ignatiuses emphasized education, resilience and service.

He served as a Navy lieutenant in World War II aboard the escort carrier USS Manila Bay and later held senior Pentagon roles, culminating in his service as Secretary of the Navy from 1967 to 1969. Throughout his life, Ignatius spoke movingly about his heritage. He declared, “I treasure my Armenian identity and background.” Later in life he reflected, “I have come to believe that I am a more interesting person, to myself and to others, because of this background.” These words reflect a man who carried both his Armenian pride and his American duty with equal devotion.

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Ignatius’ legacy offers a profound model of selfless service. From a Glendale post office clerk to the highest levels of leadership, he showed that Armenian Americans can excel while remaining proud of their roots. He encouraged others in our community to pursue public service, living the values of resilience, education and contribution that define us.

Naming this post office after him carries special weight in Glendale, one of the largest and most vibrant Armenian American communities in the United States. Every resident mailing a letter or package will encounter a reminder of what one of our own achieved through hard work, integrity and love of country. As America approaches its 250th anniversary, this honor celebrates Paul Ignatius and the broader contributions of Armenian immigrants and their descendants.

The Senate should swiftly pass this legislation. In doing so, Congress will affirm that service to our country — rooted in gratitude for the opportunities it provides and pride in our Armenian heritage — is one of the highest expressions of our identity. Paul Ignatius lived that truth. Let us honor it fittingly.