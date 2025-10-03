Our diverse base of activism is our foundation

We hear the term “activist” in our community quite often. “Merriam-Webster” defines an activist as someone committed to an ideal or mission that takes deliberate actions to attain change, often through community participation. In our experience in the Armenian community, we frequently associate an activist with political advocacy; however, Armenians employ different forms of activism.

Throughout the diaspora, there are networks of individuals committed to political activism for Armenian rights. They are often affiliated with advocacy organizations such as the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) or the Armenian Assembly of America (AAA). These organizations exist to understand and influence the political processes of their host nation for the benefit of the Armenian nation. Some prominent examples of Armenian rights are genocide recognition, supporting Armenia, human rights issues of Artsakh Armenians and the release of Armenian hostages in Azerbaijan.

Political activists are passionate about their commitment and serve as a conduit to the greater Armenian community. The evolution of Armenian Genocide recognition internationally, from its infancy in the 1960s to the generally accepted current reality, is the result of resilient political activism. The history of activism for genocide recognition was written in the streets of major cities around the world. It is tireless work, often with scant short-term results.

For generations, these activists have been the foundation of our pursuit of justice and support for Armenia and our diaspora. The presence of such resources is one of the unique features of our post genocide experience. Our methods have matured to ensure generational sustainability with investments in educational and political internship programs. While we may choose to debate specifics on current issues,

Activists are “doers” following a vision, taking appropriate risks — relentless in the pursuit of their mission. Political activists emerge in unique ways, from social media activists who connect with a new generation to activists who take a more “traditional” approach of street rallies and demonstrations. Further, our diplomatic and lobbying skills have significantly improved in recent decades, providing an important path of activism.

During the inhumane and genocidal blockade of Artsakh in 2023, a majority of concerned Armenians felt helpless. It was a terrible feeling in the diaspora to be thousands of miles from our suffering brethren and unable to provide direct assistance. In the darkness of those days and beyond, many Armenian activists have stepped up for their community.

A young Armenian couple from New York, Astrid and Stephen Haroian, decided to do something spontaneous, simple and effective. Five days a week, from Monday through Friday, they would demonstrate in front of the main entrance of the United Nations to protest the criminal actions of the Azerbaijani government against the people of Artsakh. It began modestly and grew into a community that would arrive each day at 5 p.m. in time for the hundreds of exiting U.N. employees. The sustained effort drew the attention of a diverse audience, and the feedback confirmed their success in raising visibility.

During a visit to NYC, my wife and I were honored to join them one afternoon. I witnessed the very core of activism, which reminded me that each of us can be an activist in our own way by having the courage and commitment to take action. The largest deterrent to activism is when we become overwhelmed with the inertia of doing something. There are times when starting simple is best because it supports immediacy and urgency.

Many years ago, when visiting Armenia, I encountered the budding women activists who are addressing gender-based violence and domestic abuse in Armenia. This movement has not only saved the lives of countless abused women and children but also contributed to the nation-building of Armenia by bringing these imperative conversations to the mainstream. Building an independent Armenia is not simply about politics and economics, but requires social and gender equality so that all citizens can enjoy the benefits of a sovereign state.

In the diaspora, the Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA) was formed to promote the capabilities of Armenian women, recognizing the significant role Armenian women play in community-building. This is particularly important because our traditional patriarchal culture has often limited the capabilities of women. As the role of women has normalized to a more equal state, our communities have greatly benefited. AIWA has continued to expand its impact globally in the diaspora and Armenia — social activism at its finest.

This past year was the 30th anniversary of another trailblazing activist, Carolyn Mugar, who visited Armenia during the energy crisis in the 1990s and observed the loss of trees. Mugar firmly believes that we need to plant trees to safeguard the environment, and so, a new and robust form of activism was formed with the establishment of the Armenia Tree Project. After 30 years, millions of trees have been planted supporting forests, ecological health and micro-economies. The project has reaffirmed the need to take care of our nation, the most fundamental form of patriotism.

During the last decade, we have witnessed a resurgence of cultural activities in our communities. With the independence of Armenia, it is common now to see dance, instrumental and vocal groups touring the diaspora, sponsored by local communities.

In the United States, many youth dance groups have been established. Many of the leaders are individual immigrants from Armenia or other diasporan communities who are bringing their cultural passion to their new home. They are true activists who benefit the community rather than limiting their talents to themselves. It takes courage and determination to be an activist, and I applaud these new organizations and individuals.

The continuation of our mother language is always a source of concern in the diaspora, with the potential loss of fluency compounded by decisions of eastern or western dialects. It is always inspiring to meet individuals who take on the challenge with innovation. Meghri DerVartanian Karajelian is one such individual who is a remarkable linguistic activist. She is a talented educator, committed to bringing the joy of our language to children. Meghri has authored books and other material focused on Armenian education for children. She has traveled extensively to Armenian schools and communities to teach and inspire our children. I have had the good fortune to witness her work with children — the combination of her talent and passion has excited a new generation to read Armenian.

Independent journalism is not only in scarce quantity in the United States, but is a fundamental component of building a democratic state in Armenia. Over the years, we have observed a wide spectrum of reporting, analysis and commentary on politics, economics, art and technology. It takes conviction, principles and financing to survive in the challenging world of independent journalism, but the gift our Armenian journalists offer is fundamental to our growth as a national community.

The political activism in our communities has arguably been most prominent. Our continued existence, however, is a blend of multiple dimensions sustained by an activist mentality. In the diaspora, our history could end if we fail to pass the torch to succeeding generations. We are all painfully aware of this as the church confronts secular behavior and assimilation impacts our ethnic character.

Advocacy, whether in political, religious, social or cultural domains, counters the flow of distractions and forgetting. Activists don’t have to be dramatic and visible, as many operate under the radar and lead by example. Their example inspires others to follow, and new levels of activism are established.

Ask yourself, where are you on an activist scale? Have you identified your passion within our heritage? Are you willing to take a more active role as others have before you?

It is important for each of us to understand that whatever we enjoy today was built by those before us who chose to make that commitment. Are you ready to make a difference? It matters where you choose to make an impact. Together, we make an orchestra. Pick your instrument.