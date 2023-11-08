Local children’s author introduces new book series featuring famous Armenian figures

BELMONT, Mass.—Local children’s book author Meghri Dervartanian is proud to announce the publication of her newest series about famous Armenian figures. The first book of the series is about Gomidas Vartabed.

“As I started my journey of tutoring Western Armenian, I realized that there is not much content out there for children to get introduced to our incredible figures,” explained Dervartanian. “Many always ask, who will be the next Hovhannes Toumanian or Baruyr Sevag? But if our generation and future generations don’t know who those people are, why would they strive to continue the work that they started?”

Unlike Dervartanian’s two previous hardcover publications, these books are comic style saddle stitch booklets. The Gomidas Vartabed booklet is a conversation between returning characters Haig and Nare. They talk about Gomidas’ life and accomplishments, while introducing new Armenian words to young readers. The reader will learn interesting facts about Gomidas, while also enjoying a joyful conversation between the two characters.

This is Dervartanian’s third Western Armenian offering, and she is eager to write and publish even more. “Language and culture should be used as a tool and weapon. We must preserve and promote it through our daily life,” she said. As she continues her journey to ensure that the diasporan youth don’t ever see a shortage of Western Armenian content, she challenges those around her to find a way to call Armenian their own and create with it.

You can purchase all of Dervartanian’s books, including Gomidas Vartabed, through her website armeniancrashcourse.com., or by completing the order form here.