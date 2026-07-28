A phone call from Baku answered the question

Two weeks ago, I argued that Israel’s June 28 Cabinet decision recognizing the Armenian Genocide was not what it was being celebrated as. A Cabinet resolution is an executive position, reversible by any future government. What constitutes state recognition is a binding Knesset vote — and the resolution carried no date for one. The test, I wrote, was simple: Watch whether that vote gets scheduled or is left to expire the way a 2018 Knesset measure was.

The answer has arrived, and it did not take long. According to Haaretz, the Knesset vote was removed from the agenda, and an Israeli source said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu personally blocked it after Hikmat Hajiyev, foreign policy adviser to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, contacted his office. Israeli officials, the paper reported, then assured their Azerbaijani counterparts that the matter was off the Knesset’s agenda. Azerbaijan had formally condemned the Cabinet decision on June 29 and demanded its reconsideration.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who introduced the measure at the Cabinet meeting, had his office deny that Netanyahu intervened, while offering no explanation for why the vote was pulled. “There is a government decision, and it was approved unanimously,” the statement read. “It will not be changed, and that is the important and historic fact.” Netanyahu’s office and Hajiyev did not respond to Haaretz’s inquiries.

The denial is worth weighing, and so is what it avoids. Even on Sa’ar’s account, the Cabinet decision stands, but the Knesset vote did not happen — which is precisely the distinction. A government resolution that Parliament never ratifies is the reversible gesture, not the binding commitment. That the vote vanished from the agenda after Baku objected, whatever the internal mechanics, tells us what the resolution could withstand: not much.

This is the substance of the point I was trying to make, and it is not a technicality. Recognition that can be shelved by a foreign adviser’s phone call was never entrenched policy. It was a position adopted when geopolitics made it convenient and set aside when a partner objected. Israel supplied, by SIPRI’s accounting, roughly 69% of Azerbaijan’s major arms imports in the years before the 2023 offensive against Nagorno-Karabakh. The state whose call moved the vote is the state Israel arms. That is the relationship in which this “recognition” was born and in which it has now stalled.

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With the Knesset in summer recess and Israeli elections scheduled for October, the vote will not advance soon. What remains is what remained before: a Cabinet resolution with no legislative force, no date and now a documented history of being pulled the moment Azerbaijan pushed.

None of this diminishes what genuine recognition would mean, or the moral weight Sa’ar invoked in bringing the measure forward. It clarifies what has and has not happened. Israel’s Cabinet took a position. Its parliament has not made that position law, and its prime minister, by one credible account, set aside the vote that would have. Armenians have waited more than a century for recognition from the world’s states. They are entitled to distinguish the real thing from a gesture that a single call can undo.