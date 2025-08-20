Pashinyan hails “peace,” critics see repackaged defeat

YEREVAN— On August 18, 2025, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan delivered a televised address declaring that peace had been “established” between Armenia and Azerbaijan following negotiations in Washington, D.C., mediated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Pashinyan called the agreement a historic turning point, claiming it marked the official end of the conflict and the beginning of a “completely new” era for Armenia and the South Caucasus. “We are now living in an entirely different Armenia,” he stated, attributing the breakthrough largely to Trump’s role and announcing a joint nomination with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

He outlined several outcomes of the August 8-9 Washington summit: the pre-signing of a peace agreement, the publication of its text on August 11, a joint memorandum with Trump on the “Peace Crossroads” infrastructure project and the launch of a U.S.-backed initiative called the “Trump Path for International Peace and Prosperity.”

According to Pashinyan, the deal ends Armenia’s 30-year isolation. He asserted that transportation routes between Armenia and Azerbaijan will reopen based on principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty and border inviolability—with no extraterritorial corridors and all crossings subject to customs and state authority. He added that border delimitation must precede route openings and will be based on Soviet-era boundaries as defined in the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration.

Addressing territories under Azerbaijani control, Pashinyan said peace requires a reciprocal view: if parts of Armenia are occupied by Azerbaijan, parts of Azerbaijan are under Armenian control, as well. He described this as the “new logic” of peace, calling for the abandonment of older narratives of victimhood.

Responding to criticism over the absence of any mention of Artsakh, Pashinyan reaffirmed his decision—first announced in March—to end Armenia’s involvement in the Artsakh movement, saying that continued focus on the issue is “dangerous and damaging.” He also dismissed the idea of displaced Armenians returning to Artsakh, calling such discussions a threat to peace.

On the issue of Armenian detainees in Azerbaijan, Pashinyan said that including their release in the peace deal could have delayed their return. He pointed to the repatriation of 58 detainees as evidence that quiet diplomacy works better than written guarantees and promised continued efforts to secure additional releases.

The prime minister highlighted the “Trump Path” project as part of the broader “Peace Crossroads” initiative, promising major U.S. investment, regional infrastructure and the transformation of Armenia into a logistical and energy hub.

Throughout his speech, Pashinyan described peace as a fundamental shift in national mindset. He likened it to a newborn requiring constant care and argued that Armenians must learn how to live in peace after decades of conflict. “Peace will look like what we make it look like,” he said, insisting it must be shaped jointly with Azerbaijan.

He even suggested that mourning practices and national memory around fallen soldiers must evolve, arguing that peace should become the true tribute to those who died. Framing the Washington deal not as a compromise but as a “win-win,” Pashinyan rejected diplomacy as a contest of victory or defeat, and instead portrayed the agreement as a shared success for Armenia, Azerbaijan and the United States.

He concluded by urging Armenians to care for peace as a long-term national project. “Peace has been established,” he said. “Our task is to take care of it and make it permanent.”

But behind the lofty declarations, choreographed symbolism and carefully chosen words lies a far more complicated reality. While Pashinyan presents the Washington agreements as the dawn of a peaceful era, critics argue that the narrative is built on omissions, false equivalencies and a strategic surrender disguised as diplomacy.

The Washington agreements and the vision of “peace” they claim to usher in are not universally embraced. For many Armenians, including public figures and political leaders, what is being framed as a new era is in fact a dangerous distortion of reality.

Artsakh MP Metakse Hakobyan voiced her sharp criticism of what she calls the “so-called Real Armenia,” the ideological centerpiece of Pashinyan’s latest rhetoric. She warned that the government’s appeal to “realism” is not an honest reckoning with geopolitical truths, but a carefully constructed narrative designed to normalize defeat and silence dissent.

“At first glance, it seems like a call for honesty—an end to illusions,” Hakobyan wrote. “But beneath the surface, this new terminology is filled with perilous content. It does not free the people from delusion; it teaches them to accept loss.”

According to Hakobyan, the prime minister’s assertion that the return of displaced Armenians to Artsakh is “unrealistic” goes far beyond a policy position; it amounts to a rejection of fundamental national rights. By declaring homeland dispossession permanent, the state is conditioning its citizens to accept erasure. She cautioned that if today’s “reality” is an Artsakh without Armenians, then tomorrow that same logic could apply to any part of Armenia.

In this view, Pashinyan’s “Real Armenia” is not about security or sovereignty—it is about submission, adapting national policy to the adversary under the threat of renewed war. But as Hakobyan argued, “this is no longer statecraft; it is the philosophy of capitulation.”

She also highlighted growing repression within Armenia itself, including political trials, arrests and persecution of dissenters, such as parents of fallen soldiers, clergy and sitting MPs, which she said reflects a disturbing erosion of freedom under the guise of a new political order.

In this “Real Armenia,” she argued, dignity is portrayed as dangerous, national ambition as outdated and resistance as criminal. The public is being taught to accept a diminished state—not as a transitional phase, but as a permanent condition.

“The so-called Real Armenia is not about building a national state,” she wrote. “It is a blueprint for dismantling the foundations of statehood. It tells us to live not as a free and dignified people, but as a defeated and compliant society.”

For critics like Hakobyan, the Washington agreement is not a new beginning, but the continuation of a long slide into strategic retreat, now wrapped in the language of peace. Speaking out against this path, she continued, can land people in courtrooms or prison cells, making the enforced “reality” one of repression rather than reconciliation.

“The only ‘Real Armenia’ is the one built on dignity and freedom. If the current government cannot deliver that, then it is the greatest threat facing our people today,” she explained.

The vision of “peace” has also drawn sharp condemnation from members of Armenia’s National Assembly. Opposition MP Garnik Danielyan, speaking to ABC Media, dismissed Pashinyan’s framing of post-Artsakh Armenia as an independent success story, calling it a “fabricated and shameful thesis” that attempts to present homeland loss as national achievement.

“The overwhelming majority of our people—over 90%—cannot envision Armenia without Artsakh,” Danielyan stated. “Artsakh was not only our shield; it was the foundation of our national security. After its loss, problems in Syunik, Gegharkunik and Tavush have only intensified.”

He argued that by surrendering parts of the homeland under the illusion of peace, the government has weakened the country, not secured it. The claim that independence was achieved through territorial concessions, he said, is historically false and politically dangerous.

Danielyan also pointed to ruling party MPs who now openly declare that, under their leadership, the question of Artsakh’s return is permanently closed—a position he sees as proof that the government’s objective was not to preserve Artsakh, but to abandon it.

“Today, the Armenian government works hand-in-hand with Baku to shut down any discussion of Artsakh’s future or the rights of its displaced population,” he said. “This so-called ‘era of peace’ has nothing to do with justice. It is simply a policy of disgraceful capitulation.”

Reflecting on why public discontent has not yet led to regime change, Danielyan cited systemic repression, media manipulation and foreign backing that shield the government from accountability. Peaceful demonstrators were met with violence, including the use of “Cheremukha” stun grenades that injured hundreds.

“People are persecuted for speaking out: national figures, clergy and activists alike,” he added. “This struggle is not personal; it is national. For the future of Armenia, Artsakh and the Armenian people.”

Danielyan concluded that the road to real peace and justice lies not through submission, but through national unity and resistance. He warned that the government itself has become the gravest threat to Armenia’s sovereignty and dignity.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan, representative of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Armenia Supreme Council and MP, described Pashinyan’s address as a “confession in real time,” exposing continued Azerbaijani demands and the likelihood of further concessions. Speaking days after the so-called “pre-signed” agreement, Pashinyan himself admitted that new negotiations were underway, undermining claims that a final peace had been reached.

“He acknowledged that Armenian-held areas are considered Azerbaijani by Baku—effectively justifying more territorial handovers,” Saghatelyan said.

The opposition MP also noted Pashinyan’s silence on Azerbaijani troops remaining inside Armenia’s internationally recognized borders, as well as the absence of progress on key issues such as the return of Armenian POWs and the rights of displaced Artsakh Armenians.

“You cannot speak of peace while soldiers are still occupying your territory and captives remain behind bars,” he said.

Saghatelyan also criticized Pashinyan for omitting President Aliyev’s ongoing demands that Armenia amend its constitution and accept the resettlement of Azerbaijanis in Armenia, calling the silence deliberate.

“This was not a peace agreement—it was a strategic retreat dressed up as a national milestone,” he concluded. “The more the truth is exposed, the harder it will be for the government to disguise the next concession as a historic victory.”