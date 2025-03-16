Statement from the ARF Eastern USA 126th Regional Convention

Warwick, RI – The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern United States held its 126th Regional Convention from March 13-15 with the participation of delegates and invited guests from across the Eastern United States and the ARF Bureau. After extensive discussions of national and community objectives, the Convention determined its strategic direction for the upcoming two years.

STATEMENT FROM THE CONVENTION

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation Eastern US 126th Regional Convention reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the security and sovereignty of Armenia and the restoration of Artsakh. Rooted in our enduring national values and reflecting the steadfast views of Armenians across the Eastern United States, we stand resolute in defending the long-term viability and survival of the Armenian homeland. In this critical moment for our nation, we categorically reject Nikol Pashinyan’s reckless capitulation of Armenian soil, security and sovereignty. His recent endorsement of Azerbaijan’s terms of surrender—abandoning the right of Armenians to return to Artsakh, forsaking Armenian hostages and normalizing the occupation of Armenian land—constitutes an unacceptable betrayal of our national interests.

With a renewed sense of purpose, we commit to investing in Armenian American youth, fostering the rebirth of our Diasporan identity and reimagining our community institutions to meet the challenges of a new era. To amplify our impact, we will expand and modernize our media outreach across multiple platforms, ensuring the swift, dynamic and interactive dissemination of high-quality news, incisive analysis and editorial perspectives to a growing global audience. As part of this renewed vision, we pledge to further strengthen the Armenian National Committee of America at the local, state and national levels—solidifying its role as the unified voice of Armenian and allied Americans in the pursuit of justice, security and a stronger future for our homeland.

At the conclusion of the Convention, the following members were elected to serve on the ARF Eastern US Central Committee:

Ani Tchaghlasian (New Jersey, NJ), Chairperson

Sosy Bouroujian (Richmond, VA)

Hovik Charchaflian (Worcester, MA)

Dzovinar Hamakorzian (Detroit, MI)

Steve Mesrobian (Providence, RI)

Ara Nazarian (Boston, MA)

Garo Tashian (Providence, RI)

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) is an Armenian political party founded in 1890 by Christapor Mikaelian, Stepan Zorian and Simon Zavarian. Today, the party operates in Armenia and all countries with an Armenian Diaspora. The ARF has served the Armenian nation during its worst hours and has given birth to numerous national heroes and organizations that have and continue to tend to the advocacy, educational, social and youth needs of the Armenian Diaspora following the Armenian Genocide.

The ARF Eastern Region Central Committee’s headquarters is the Hairenik Building in Watertown, MA. The ARF Eastern Region’s media (Hairenik Association) is also housed in this building, as are various other important Armenian community organizations.