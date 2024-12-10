A conversation with Joan Schoettler about “The Honey Jar”

I recently had the opportunity to speak with Joan Schoettler, author of The Honey Jar: An Armenian’s Escape to Freedom.

Talar Keoseyan (T.K.): Please tell us a little bit about yourself.

Joan Schoettler (J.S.): I grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, a place I return to often to be with family and for research and inspiration. I have surrounded myself with children’s literature, sharing it with my three sons when they were young. Exploring and researching children’s literature, I invited children and adults to step into the world of stories. I taught in elementary schools where my favorite part of the day was reading to children and inviting them to write their own stories. After earning a master’s degree in literacy from Fresno Pacific University, I became a professor of children’s literature and storytelling at California State University, Fresno. During this time, I began writing for children.

My interest in creativity and art is illuminated in my stories about nature, art, artists, history and imaginative, playful picture books for young readers. The richness of private viewings in museums, reading primary source documents, and interviewing and connecting with families of the people I write about enhances my writing of biographies and narrative nonfiction biographies.

In addition to spending time with family and friends, I enjoy reading, gardening, hiking and traveling. I balance my world between the energy of big cities with all they have to offer and the quiet of nature where stories come into their own. I live with my husband in Fresno, California where we raised three sons.

T.K.: What prompted you to write The Honey Jar?

J.S.: In 2015 I attended a San Joaquin Valley Town Hall lecture, “Man’s Inhumanity to Man—The Last Hundred Years,” where a panel, including Taner Akçam, Archbishop Vicken Aykazian, Constantine Orbelian and Rabbi Kenneth Segel, focused on the Armenian Genocide and issues ranging from reconciliation to Armenian contributions to American culture, arts and sciences.

That afternoon I met Kalem Kazarian. I asked him how his family came to America. “That’s an interesting story,” he said. Kalem proceeded to tell me how his grandfather at a young age found himself responsible for his three young sisters, as they fled Kars for safety from the Turks. Halfway through his telling, I thought, “I want to write this story for children.” Then, I began the journey of researching the Armenian Genocide, listening to Kalem’s family story, reading other Armenian stories from that time period and delving into learning about the Armenian culture.

The Honey Jar: An Armenian’s Escape to Freedom is my first middle grade novel. I began working on this project at the time of the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in 2015. My interest in the roots of Fresno Armenians led me to this story.

T.K.: Did you face any obstacles?

J.S.: My agent initially submitted the manuscript to publishing houses, but no publishers moved forward with interest in the manuscript. I changed The Honey Jar from prose to verse as a challenge at a seminar I attended. I set the manuscript aside for many years, until Varoujan de Simonian, director of the Armenian Museum in Fresno and the Armenian reader for The Honey Jar six years prior, contacted me. He inquired about the manuscript and said, “I really would like to see this story published.” With his encouragement and prompting, I went to Bushel & Peck Books. The publishers accepted it almost immediately.

T.K.: How has the book been received?

J.S.: The Commonwealth Club of California awarded The Honey Jar with California Book of the Year, Gold Medal for Juvenile Books, 2024. I was honored to be on the finalist list and thrilled when the award was announced. The Bank Street Center for Children’s Literature included it in their 100 Best Books for 2024. Armenian communities throughout California extended invitations to present, sign and speak at Armenian festivals, church lunches, book clubs and schools. Presentations to librarians led to invitations from teachers to visit elementary schools, a court school and to join in school literacy events.

T.K.: Are there any other books in the works?

J.S.: I am pleased to share my two additional picture books being launched in 2025. Books Travel the World is a creative non-fiction tale sharing how some librarians travel far and wide to deliver books to readers with the hope a book will change a child’s life (Bushel & Peck Books, Summer 2025). A Doctor at Heart: The Story of Groundbreaking Surgeon, Scientist, and Teacher Vivien Thomas shares the life and work of Vivien Thomas, a pioneer in heart surgery, who without any professional education, developed a groundbreaking surgical technique to correct blue baby syndrome and trained medical students and fellow surgeons (Beach Lane Books, Summer 2025). Good Fortune in a Wrapping Cloth, a picture book set in Korea in the 1700s, received the APALA award (Asian/Pacific American Literature Award, 2013). I also wrote Ruth Asawa: A Sculpting Life and A Home for George.

T.K.: Anything you would like to add?

J.S.: My focus of interest is inspired by true people, intriguing actual events and lived experiences of people from diverse backgrounds. My writing demonstrates a global view as my stories traverse the world: Armenia, Germany, Japan, Korea, Mexico and Guatemala. I believe stories come to life when we pay attention to what we love, to those who touch our lives and to cherished moments and experiences. I believe the Armenian Genocide needs to be shared with young readers, but I am also amazed at all of the adults who have contacted me regarding how important this story is to share with people of all ages.