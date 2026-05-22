PoetryLiterary Corner

my people

Melineh YemenidjianMay 22, 2026Last Updated: May 22, 2026
0 Less than a minute
An oil pastel work by the author bearing the text, “I am a poet" in Armenian.

(after Langston Hughes)

prayer-engravers,
   shoorch bar dancers,
      poets—

  dogged inventors of our future,
             my people

jewelers,
   cobblers,
      seamstresses,

      coffee cup readers,
   chefs,
lavash makers, 

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duduk virtuosos,
   generation raisers,
      masons,

          bankers,
      diagnosticians,
   playwrights,
rock stars,

   prayer engravers, all.
      shoorch bar dancers, all

   poets—
      poets, the eyes

            engravers—
      engravers, the fingers.
eyes and fingers, 

   inventors—
      inventors, the chest.
         the eyes, the fingers, the chest

             my people:
               dogged inventors of our future

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Melineh YemenidjianMay 22, 2026Last Updated: May 22, 2026
0 Less than a minute
Photo of Melineh Yemenidjian

Melineh Yemenidjian

Melineh Yemenidjian is a writer and storyteller whose work traces the intersections of identity, memory and the Armenian experience across time and place. Author of "The Split Pomegranate" (Daxson Publishing), she is a 2026 Pushcart Prize nominee. Her work moves between personal narrative and collective history, exploring themes of belonging, inheritance and cultural continuity. She has been featured in various literary and community publications.

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