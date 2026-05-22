PoetryLiterary Corner
my people
(after Langston Hughes)
prayer-engravers,
shoorch bar dancers,
poets—
dogged inventors of our future,
my people
jewelers,
cobblers,
seamstresses,
coffee cup readers,
chefs,
lavash makers,
duduk virtuosos,
generation raisers,
masons,
bankers,
diagnosticians,
playwrights,
rock stars,
prayer engravers, all.
shoorch bar dancers, all
poets—
poets, the eyes
engravers—
engravers, the fingers.
eyes and fingers,
inventors—
inventors, the chest.
the eyes, the fingers, the chest
my people:
dogged inventors of our future