The Armenian Weekly expands editorial team

Kevork Yacoubian, Nanore Barsoumian and Rosie Nisanyan join The Armenian Weekly staff

Three journalists and editors with rich experience in political analysis, investigative reporting and cultural coverage have joined the editorial team of The Armenian Weekly, expanding the publication’s geographic reach and strengthening its coverage across a range of subjects and formats.

Kevork Yacoubian has been appointed assistant editor of The Armenian Weekly.

Yacoubian is a political analyst and researcher based in Beirut. He graduated magna cum laude from Haigazian University with a bachelor’s degree in political science and later earned a master’s degree in international affairs from Lebanese American University as a recipient of the U.S. State Department’s Middle East Partnership Initiative (MEPI) Tomorrow’s Leaders Scholarship. He presented a graduate thesis titled, “A Neoclassical Realist Analysis of Turkish Foreign Policy Toward the Caucasus: The Cases of Armenia and Azerbaijan, 1991–2024.”

Yacoubian has contributed in Armenian to Hairenik Weekly and Aztag Daily, and in English to The Armenian Weekly and other platforms, focusing on Turkish domestic and foreign policy, electoral politics, broader Middle Eastern geopolitical dynamics and cultural influences on state behavior. Alongside his writing, he has gained experience across both desk research and fieldwork environments, including roles with Mercy Corps, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center and Social Dynamics Research.

Advertisement

Nanore Barsoumian is the investigations editor for The Armenian Weekly. In this role, she will oversee investigative projects while contributing to the publication’s broader editorial direction.

Barsoumian is a Boston-based writer and researcher. In 2023, she joined New York University Global Institute for Advanced Study as a research fellow for the Armenian Genocide Denial Project, focusing on denial at the United Nations. She was editor of The Armenian Weekly from 2014 to 2016, after serving as assistant editor from 2010 to 2014 and staff writer in 2009.

She has reported from Armenia, Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh, Javakhk and Turkey. Her writing spans politics, human rights and literature, while her academic work explores genocide memorialization and denial. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and English and a master’s degree in conflict resolution. Her research on social identities in genocide commemorations in Turkey appears in “After the Ottomans: Genocide’s Long Shadow and Armenian Resilience” (I.B. Tauris, 2023). She is also working on a debut novel exploring themes of belonging and self-invention.

Weekly editor Lilly Torosyan will remain on the team as editor at large. Former Weekly editor Pauline Getzoian will continue to serve as magazine editor.

Rosie (Toumanian) Nisanyan has been appointed arts and culture multimedia correspondent for The Armenian Weekly.

In this role, Nisanyan will report on arts and cultural events, review performances, and interview artists and cultural researchers across the diverse Armenian diaspora.

Nisanyan grew up in the vibrant Armenian communities of Chicago, Illinois, and Orange County, California, before moving to New York to work in Broadway advertising. From writing for her high school newspaper to crafting consumer trend reports, she has been a writer throughout her life. Her portfolio spans poetry, screenplays and humor writing.

The Armenian Weekly has long served as a platform for rigorous journalism, thoughtful commentary and community engagement. The addition of Kevork, Nanore and Rosie reflects the Weekly’s commitment to expanding the publication’s coverage while investing in both investigative journalism and cultural storytelling.