More than 80 years of AYF Camp Haiastan in the Armenian Weekly

Special Issue: 90 — Informing, Connecting, Inspiring

The Armenian Weekly, October 2024

The front page of the Friday, August 4, 1939 edition of the Hairenik Weekly, the predecessor of the Armenian Weekly, reported on the just-completed national convention of the Tseghagron, forerunners of the Armenian Youth Federation.

“Vote: Tzeghagron Camp for 1940,” read the header of the primary decisions of the convention, although previously self-evident, were discussed and then unanimously passed by the delegates. “A camp by 1940,” the war cry of last year’s executive, is now a concrete decision backed by a definite [established] Camp Fund and generous contributions from the A.R.F. and A.R.C. (today’s A.R.S.)

A year later, the Weekly’s September 6, 1940 edition announced the late August purchase of the land in Franklin, Massachusetts that would become AYF Camp Haiastan. Prominently placed on the front page was a grainy picture of one of the standing buildings and a caption that read in part:

The camp was recently purchased by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation to serve as Tzeghagron (AYF) Camp, Summer Resort, and Picnic Grounds for Armenian outings. It will be formally opened in a huge outdoor picnic rally…on September 15.

Thus began 84 years of the symbiotic relationship between the camp and the Weekly.

Camp Haiastan has traditionally depended upon the Weekly to disseminate information about its plans, activities and initiatives to the vast Armenian American community.

The Weekly’s exceptional coverage of the summer camp sessions has played a pivotal role in strengthening the bonds between these two institutions, which already shared a common goal: nurturing the upcoming generations of Armenian-Americans.

If one wanted to write a history of the camp, the pages of the Weekly would be sufficient to give a comprehensive picture of the past 84 years of Camp Haiastan. “As the world around us changes, Camp Haiastan and the Armenian Weekly have remained a constant in our lives,” says Sarine Adishian, chair of the Board of Directors. “In their own way, they have been at the forefront, carrying on the mission of the survival of the Armenian people.”

In 1940 and 1941, the newspaper carried all the major camp developments, none more significant than the Sunday, September 15, 1940 camp dedication. The three-page article on the consecration ceremony with the participation of 12,000 people from throughout the eastern United States, gave specific details including the name of all the speakers. Leading that list were three major leaders of the Armenian nation — Ruben Darbinian, Vardges Aharonian and Simon Vratzian.

Without the Weekly’s coverage, vital historical details, such as the attendance of the last Prime Minister of the First Republic of Armenia at this camp, would have been lost.

When the land was purchased, one intention was to utilize its grounds for community picnics and other gatherings. The “camp picnics” advertised in the Weekly brought large gatherings of people to spend Sundays in the summer visiting friends and family in a relaxed, familiar and Armenian atmosphere. Those events continued throughout the 1940s, but the focus on building a summer camp was halted due to World War II, and the pages of the Weekly reflected that change.

It was not until 1950 that stories about construction and fundraising efforts for the camp reappeared enthusiastically in the pages of the Weekly. The launching of the first camp season dominated discussion in the early 1950s in the community and in the newspaper.

Before the camp could be built on that purchased land, a fundraising campaign was launched. The Weekly was filled with articles urging donations and discussing the significance of the camp for our younger generation. The paper also provided reports on the region-wide capital drive.

The February 23, 1950 headlines announced “$5,011 Collected for Camp at Greater Boston Rally.” In 2024, that sum equals $65,000. This type of event occurred in all the major communities.

A frequent Weekly contributor of articles on Camp Haiastan was K. Merton Bozoian. Bozoian had a noteworthy and significant career of service to the AYF and camp. Among his achievements was serving as the first summer director of Camp Haiastan in 1951.

He would give occasional reports on the progress of construction and development at camp. In April 1950, he wrote, “You have to visit the AYF Camp in Franklin to appreciate fully all that has been done and all that remains to be done.” These words are still true today — you have to visit the camp to see all that has been done and what is being planned.

The camp was ready for visitors in late August of 1950. “National AYF Camp Day” was heavily advertised in the paper. The two-day extravaganza featured the first picnic, the merging of soil brought from Armenia and the blessing of the camp. Historical photographs of the event can be found in the Weekly.

The front page of the May 17, 1951 issue of the Weekly announced: “A.Y.F. CAMP WILL BE OPENED THIS JULY WITH PLANS FOR BOYS, GIRLS SESSIONS.” Thus began the summer session reports printed in the Weekly.

Types of articles generated by the camp that appeared in the pages of the Weekly for more than 70 years include advertisements seeking staff, the announcement of session dates and the introduction of summer leadership personnel.

The launching of the summer session was covered extensively in all of the July and August 1951 editions of the Weekly, from the “Grand Picnic to Usher in Historic Moment” to “An Interview with Camp Director.”

This tradition, begun in 1951, has continued uninterrupted throughout the camp’s 73 years. The methods have evolved with the introduction of assorted technological developments, but the essence of these articles has remained the same.

The seven decades of camp articles published in the Weekly cover everything from fundraising, facility improvement and expansion, staff selections and administration announcements to anniversary celebrations, volunteer efforts and features of the summer program, all written by campers, counselors and administrative staff.

Although the camp has evolved throughout the years, the message of the summer camp articles has remained the same. This is a happy place, a safe place and an Armenian place.

Some articles were written by hand and brought to the Hairenik office, some were typed and mailed to the office, others were faxed and now they are emailed. Although different methods were used, the purpose and message were the same: to inform the Armenian community and express what a wonderful place Camp Haiastan is and how fortunate the Armenian-American community of the eastern United States is to have this place.

Following are a few examples of the AYF Camp Haiastan writings that appeared in the Weekly, as these two Armenian institutions demonstrate similar histories of serving the needs of the Armenian community in the eastern United States.

*****

At the close of the 1960 season, Assistant Camp Director Harry Kushigian submitted a year-end article mentioning some of the camp activities, like swimming in the new pool, rifling, boating, softball, dodgeball, hikes and treasure hunts. He also notes, “What you did and learned at the AYF Camp is something that you will never have learned at another camp, because mainly our [Armenian] family unit.”

In the December 3, 1977 issue, the Camp Board of Directors announced in the pages of the Weekly plans for major facility renovations and additions: “In this offseason construction has begun on a new Infirmary building, an amphitheater, and a new look for the camper’s quarters, i.e. the cabins in the circle.”

In 1989, Vahe Dombalagian, at 17-years-old, wrote about what the camp meant to him. “Armenian children literally from around the world come together and experience the Armenian spirit, rekindling a raging fire dormant until now, but yet a real Armenian fire.”

In the May 20, 1995 edition of the Armenian Weekly, the AYF Central Junior Council (CJC) had an article titled, “Camp Haiastan Work Study Applications Available.” The CJC announced the dates of that year’s Camp Haiastan work week, “an annual event which prepares the Camp for the arrival of staff and allows those not eligible [due to age] for Camp to help out. The program is open to 16-17 year olds. The goals of this year’s program will be to complete much of the basic work required to prepare the Camp.” This program was incorporated into the camp schedule when the Staff in Training (SIT) program was implemented.

The December 9, 2006 edition of the Weekly featured the headline: “New Memorial Pavilion Slated for AYF Camp Haiastan.” “In early 2005, the Camp’s Board of Directors committed to building a 4,000 square foot, outdoor, open-air pavilion at the site of the old swimming pool. The pavilion will be dedicated to the memory of Camp alumnus and parent Linda Bahtiarian Demarest. The new pavilion will serve as the cornerstone structure at the entrance of the Camp, providing a shelter location for camper activities, outdoor dining, and social events.”

In the Saturday, August 5, 2017 edition of the Weekly, an article written by head counselor Eddie Hovannisian about his experience was published: “After I graduated from high school, my mother continually pushed me to apply to be a counselor at Camp Haiastan, but I always found a reason to disregard her persistence. In 2014, I finally gave in. As it turns out, one of the greatest decisions in my life. Well, three summers later, I found myself coming back to this wonderful place. It is difficult to watch the passion of the Armenian-American community for their culture wane, but it is comforting to know that we have places like Camp Haiastan that consistently bring together Armenians from all over, even those who do not have strong connections to their Armenian heritage. Camp teaches them that the impact they have in their communities is what matters, and they can work to further the Armenian cause.”

Before the 2023 summer season, the Weekly published an article in its June 15 edition titled, “AYF Camp Haiastan set to launch record-setting season.” In its opening paragraphs, the article states, “This summer the Camp will welcome over 450 campers, a 16-percent increase from last year and a 24-percent increase from the pre-COVID year. This summer, the campers will enjoy the major renovations of the Cabin Circle area, the expansion and upgrade of the Under the Tree seating area, the benefits of all new kitchen appliances and the introduction of a revised contemporary program that challenges, entertains and educates today’s camper.”



*****

The Camp Haiastan staff and administration are eager to continue sharing news and information about camp with the Armenian community. As they continue to build and develop the camp, the Weekly is both an integral and critical part of sharing that information.

Because of this, the Weekly established the “Camp Corner” in 2021, to which camp contributes publications throughout the summer. It offers the latest news from AYF Camp Haiastan, and the articles are written by staff and campers, providing a unique view of camp activities, as well as encouraging camp youth to be creative and write. “The Camp Corner has provided an outlet for our youth to express their creativity while establishing the bond of our region’s organ,” expresses Executive Director Kenar Charchaflian.

All camp alumni, parents and supporters should look for these articles throughout the summer months of the 2025 season and beyond.

For the past 84 years, AYF Camp Haiastan and the Armenian Weekly have traveled the same path towards a common goal. Having served three generations, both institutions are excited and looking forward to our fourth generation.