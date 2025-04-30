Book Review | Loving Father, Bitter Son

Loving Father, Bitter Son

By Asbed Pogarian

Published in March 2025

338 pages

I picked up Loving Father, Bitter Son by Asbed Pogarian to learn more about the lesser-known stories of Ethiopian Armenians—and I was not disappointed. The novel masterfully transports readers from the upheaval of Ethiopia’s 1974 revolution to the Armenian neighborhoods of California decades later. Told through the eyes of Alex Doorian, the story spans generations and continents, chronicling his journey from childhood to adulthood with compelling emotional depth.

The story begins in Addis Ababa, where Alex, his sister and their mother are forced to flee for their safety. Confusion and unease cloud their departure as Alex’s father chooses to stay behind, promising to reunite with them later. Once resettled in California, the family clings to hope—until an unexpected letter arrives, revealing a staggering betrayal that shatters their world. From that moment, Alex is thrust into adulthood, carrying the burden of supporting his mother and sister while wrestling with anger and disillusionment toward his father.

Throughout the novel, Asbed Pogarian skillfully weaves in themes that echo across generations: the pain of unblessed marriages strained by cultural expectations, the fragile yet enduring bonds between siblings, and the quiet sacrifices made by parents for their children. These themes resonate deeply, enriching the narrative beyond its suspenseful and mysterious plot.

The novel culminates in Alex’s courageous return to Ethiopia in search of truth and redemption—a journey that brings the story full circle and gives powerful meaning to the book’s title.

Filled with complex characters, unexpected twists and poignant moments, Loving Father, Bitter Son is a riveting family saga of love, betrayal, secrets and ultimately, healing. Readers will find themselves invested not only in Alex’s triumph, but also in his mother’s quiet, aching strength. It’s a story that lingers long after the final page.

Asbed Pogarian was born to Armenian parents in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He is a utility consultant, author, lecturer and interpreter, currently splitting his time between La Crescenta, California, and the village of Gosh, Armenia, where he and his wife are dedicated to youth empowerment projects. In addition to Loving Father, Bitter Son, he has written three screenplays.