Still missing you

Somewhere in Germany lie the remains of an Armenian American hero who never came home.

Exactly 80 years ago, flight officer Casper Haboian was flying over Nazi Germany in his F-6B Mustang aircraft. His reconnaissance mission was almost complete when, without warning, all hell broke loose. The cockpit erupted into flames as German flak tore through the aircraft. The controls trembled violently in Casper’s hands, alarms screaming, his vision blurred by smoke. As the ground rushed toward him, Casper’s last thoughts may have been of home, his mother’s smile or the life he would never return to.

Then, suddenly, there was nothing but silence.

Something about Casper made him impossible not to love. There was a sweetness in his smile, a tenderness in his voice and a kindness in his heart that drew people in. Born on September 16, 1923, in Detroit, Michigan, Casper was a devoted son and a loyal friend, always eager to bring joy to those he loved. Whether supporting a friend in need or lighting up a room with his laughter, Casper had a way of making the world feel just a little bit brighter.

Some men dream of becoming rich or famous, but Casper dreamed of serving his country, fighting for freedom and standing against the forces of hate. Having inherited the painful legacy of the Armenian Genocide, he understood the depths of evil and was determined to fight for a world free of oppression. He joined the U.S. Army Air Force and became a proud member of the 160th Squadron, 363rd Tactical Reconnaissance Group.

Some say World War II is a distant memory or a story of the past, but the reality of the war was a brutal and unrelenting nightmare. It wasn’t just about battles, victories and defeats—it was about surviving each moment, knowing that death could strike at any time, from the skies, from the earth, from the seas, from the enemy’s hand. Young men had to face not only the enemy, but also the fear of uncertainty, the cold, the exhaustion and the cruel loss of their comrades. It was a time when survival was a victory in itself, and courage was an obligation to keep moving forward. And that’s exactly what Casper did.

Somehow, this ordinary man became extraordinary. Week after week, month after month, Casper flew over enemy-occupied territory, knowing that each mission could be his last. He risked everything, not for glory or fame, but for freedom. Even when the mission seemed impossible and the odds were insurmountable, he always fulfilled his duties.

Sadly, Casper’s last mission took place on March 18, 1945—only 51 days before the war in Europe ended—as part of a vital reconnaissance flight over Nazi Germany. His objective was to gather intelligence on German military positions near Cologne. While flying over enemy territory, his aircraft was struck by German anti-aircraft fire and crashed somewhere near Cologne. Casper was only 21-years-old, and his body was never recovered. Today, Casper is memorialized on the Walls of the Missing at the Netherlands American Cemetery in Margraten, Netherlands.

All it takes is one missing person for the world to feel empty. Following Casper’s death, his parents carried their grief in silence, their eyes forever searching for a son who would never return. His friends, once so full of laughter, spoke his name with a painful softness, as if saying it too loudly might break them. The world moved forward, like it always does, but those who loved Casper were left behind, carrying the unbearable weight of a life that should have been.

Someday, someone will find Casper’s aircraft and remains—perhaps in a forgotten field, hidden in the dust of warzones, beneath the earth that once trembled with war. A research team, led by Marcel Hahn, recently tried to locate the crash site, though in vain.

Time may try to bury Casper Haboian forever, but we will not let that happen. We will keep searching for him, even when the trail has gone cold and the chances of finding him seem impossible. This Armenian American hero is more than a name written on a wall in the Netherlands—he had a life that mattered and still matters. We will keep looking, keep remembering and keep fighting to bring him home.

Somewhere in Rochester, New York, Casper’s nephew is still hoping. Mark Haboian never met his uncle, but he grew up hearing stories of the brave man who risked everything for our freedom—the uncle who never came home—and carries that legacy with him. Every day, he hopes to find a clue, a trace, a tiny piece of Casper’s aircraft. The waiting is endless, but Mark Haboian will keep looking, keep hoping, keep praying and keep honoring his uncle, flight officer Casper Haboian.

Something special is being done this year to honor this hero in a meaningful way—and to ensure that his beloved hometown never forgets him. I have contacted the Major League Baseball team, the Detroit Tigers, who will display a tribute message on their scoreboard during one of the season’s games at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Until we find Casper and bring him home, it is our duty to keep his story alive and ensure that the world he fought for never forgets him.