The orphaned hero

The story of Megerditch “Meg” Gedelian is one of unimaginable loss, unwavering courage and ultimate sacrifice. Born on April 21, 1916, in Constantinople, Meg’s early years were marked by indescribable horrors. As a young child, he lost his parents—brutally murdered during the Armenian Genocide. Separated from a brother believed to be in France and possibly a sister, he was all alone. In 1924, at just eight years old, Meg was among 40 Armenian orphans sent to Canada, a country that would become his new home.

Despite the emptiness left by his past, Meg was determined to build a future filled with purpose. Settling in an orphanage in Georgetown, Ontario, Meg quickly learned that survival required hard work. He labored on farms, took on various jobs and put himself through school, determined to rise from the ashes.

Eventually, Meg found a new home with John and Margaret Cameron of Weston, Ontario. Though not his biological family, they gave him something he had never known: a sense of belonging. Meg worked for them, lived with them and, over time, became like a son. “They’ve been swell to me,” he once said, expressing deep gratitude for the love and care the Camerons showed him. Despite everything he had endured, Meg earned a reputation as a quiet, kind and determined young man. Though small in stature—standing at just five feet two inches—his strength of character was undeniable.

When World War II broke out, Meg felt a calling he could not ignore. Having once experienced helplessness in the face of cruelty, he was determined to fight for those who could not fight for themselves. He joined the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and trained hard to become a Wireless Operator/Air Gunner. When war was raging and freedom was in peril, he did not hesitate to serve—proving that even a man with nothing can give everything.

When asked about his childhood, he once said, “I was just a kid. I can barely remember the horror.” But the memories were still there. He understood what was at stake. For Meg, this was not just a war—it was an opportunity to stand against the same kind of evil that had taken his parents and so many others.

On May 21, 1943, at just 27 years old, Meg’s journey ended in tragedy. While stationed in Nassau, Bahamas, with the 111 Operational Training Unit, he was aboard a Mitchell aircraft during a training exercise when something went terribly wrong. The plane vanished over the Atlantic Ocean, leaving no trace of its crew.

Unlike most fallen airmen, there was no mother, father, wife or sibling waiting for news of Meg’s fate. His name appeared on the official casualty list, but where most soldiers had family listed as next of kin, beside his name was simply, “Mrs. John Cameron (friend).” It was a heartbreaking reminder that Meg had entered this world alone, and in the end, he left it the same way. Sergeant Gedelian is now honored at the Ottawa Memorial, a tribute to the Commonwealth airmen who gave their lives for freedom and have no graves to visit.

As we commemorate the 109th anniversary of Meg’s birth, we remember a true Armenian hero and his extraordinary resolve to persevere. From the pain of orphanhood to the honor of a decorated military service, Meg’s journey was one of relentless fighting—not just in battle, but for the future he believed in. Today, with no family to carry his name or preserve his story, the duty falls on us.

It is our solemn responsibility to ensure that Meg’s memory endures—to honor his courage, his selflessness and his commitment to a cause greater than himself. We are the guardians of his legacy. We must remind the world of the sacrifices made by those like him, who fought and gave everything for the freedoms we enjoy. In his short life, Meg had no one to count on. But in death, he can count on us—the writers and readers of The Armenian Weekly—to keep his memory alive.