ACEC and ANC-EM host special screening of “My Sweet Land” in commemoration of the Armenian Genocide

WATERTOWN, Mass.—On April 25, 2025, the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC) and the Armenian National Committee of Eastern Massachusetts (ANC-EM) co-hosted a community screening of the powerful documentary My Sweet Land, directed by Sareen Hairabedian, in observance of the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. The event, held at the ACEC, provided a meaningful opportunity to remember the 1.5 million victims of the first genocide of the 20th century and highlight the ongoing cycle of genocide by Azerbaijan against the people of Artsakh.

The screening was attended by State Senator William Brownsberger, esteemed clergy, representatives of various Armenian organizations and approximately 200 community members, all gathering to honor the resilience of the Armenian people and their enduring fight for justice.

In his opening remarks, ACEC President Dr. Vatche Seraderian described the film as a cinematic journey into the heart of Artsakh, revealing the brutal realities of war, forced displacement and ethnic cleansing while highlighting the remarkable resilience of a people who stand strong despite every attempt to silence their voices. The film follows an 11-year-old boy growing up in Artsakh and navigating the complex realities of conflict and resilience. At a time when the world’s attention often shifts rapidly, the film invites viewers to pause and reflect on how conflict uproots lives and distorts histories. The scars of genocide are not confined to the past; they echo in every family torn from its home and every tradition at risk of being lost.

The ACEC was proud to host the screening and thanked Marga Varea from Twinseas Media for her outreach and support. Recognizing the importance of amplifying the often-unheard voices of those affected by conflict, the ACEC made the event free to the public in order to reach a wide audience. The Center is committed to promoting education and storytelling through the visual arts and cultivating understanding and empathy for those impacted by war and injustice.

Dr. Seraderian also thanked the ANC-EM for co-sponsoring the event, noting the shared commitment to raising awareness about the Armenian cause. He concluded that the film stands as a tribute to survival and a call for justice, peace and recognition of the rights and history of the people of Artsakh. The ACEC remains dedicated to promoting awareness of Armenian history, culture and the ongoing struggles faced by its people through meaningful events like this.

Dr. Vazrik Chiloyan spoke on behalf of the ANC-EM, highlighting that this year marks the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Turkish government, as well as two years since the genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Armenians of Artsakh by the Azeri government. Armenians are struggling with the painful reality of unacknowledged and unpunished past crimes, alongside new crimes aimed at erasing their existence. He emphasized that such films spread awareness about the Armenian struggle and the gravity of the crimes committed against them, illustrating that these struggles are not the result of mutual war, but that of genocide aimed at destroying our people.

Dr. Chiloyan shared a quote from the film’s trailer, spoken by the young boy: “How can you live with a neighbor that wants to take your country?” He urged remaining steadfast in the pursuit of recognition, reparations and restoration of ancestral Armenian lands. He also affirmed that there is no statute of limitations on genocide, and regardless of how long it takes, justice is on our side, and we can succeed in our struggle only if we continue our fight.

Dr. Chiloyan concluded by stating that a primary objective of the Armenian National Committee and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation is to foster public awareness and support for a free, united and independent Armenia, noting how films like this serve as vital tools to broaden public awareness and develop empathy for the Armenian cause.