A Word from the Editor

May 1: A date etched in labor, legacy and the printed word

Lilly TorosyanMay 1, 2025Last Updated: May 1, 2025
0 1 minute read
The front page of the Hairenik, published in New York on Monday, May 1, 1899.

In 1886, workers in Chicago sparked a movement, demanding the eight-hour workday. Three years later, May 1 was declared International Workers’ Day: a global stand for labor rights.

Exactly a decade later, on May 1, 1899, another historic movement quietly took root. The Hairenik—our mother newspaper—launched its very first issue in the back of a New York City tailor shop. Nicknamed the “Oven of Galata,” the shop was one of many humble spaces where a displaced people began to re-define themselves. 

The Hairenik’s founding editor, Tovmas Charshafjian, captured the spirit of these early communal outposts:

“An Armenian tailor shop could always be found in those days in any large community of Armenians in the United States—also an Armenian barber, a grocer and a baker. These stores served as forums of the Armenian community, for ‘hot-stove’ discussions on the community’s affairs, on matters relating to Armenian political party, national and religious business. All helpful or harmful movements were either first conceived in these centers, or else were outrightedly born there.”

Hairenik staff, spring 1911, at the 7 Bennet Street, Boston location. Haroutioun Hovanes Chakmakjian (Hairenik editor 1909-1911) is seen working (far right), with Siamanto (Hairenik editor 1909-1911) seated behind him. A professor of chemistry at Tufts University, Chakmakjian wrote numerous books in several languages. His notable publications included an English-Armenian dictionary—an enduring work of Armenian lexicography, which remains regularly used today—as well as a 700-page history of Armenia. He was also the father of famed American composer Alan Hovhaness. Poet Siamanto (born Atom Yarjanian) is considered one of the most influential Armenian writers of the late 19th century and early 20th century. He was killed by the Ottoman authorities in 1915 during the Armenian Genocide.

Among the Hairenik’s earliest editors were Siamanto and Arshak Vramian—writers, thinkers, revolutionaries—who would later return to the Hairenik, the homeland, only to be murdered in the Armenian Genocide.

Related Articles

As we marked the 110th anniversary of that dark chapter last week, we are reminded of those early voices who re-drew a future into the present. 

At three cents an issue, the Hairenik became a breeding ground for the voices, minds and spirits of the emerging Western Armenian diaspora. Through both pen and purpose, a community scattered by violence dared to envision, speak and organize.

The paper’s very first headline: THE HAIRENIK’S DIRECTION.

Today, 126 years later, we honor the fortitude and spirit of a community who, through the pen and yarn, dared to direct, weaving a course for a scattered people.

From all of us at The Armenian Weekly, we wish you a meaningful May 1—a day of solidarity, action and justice.

Lilly Torosyan

Lilly Torosyan

Editor
Lilly Torosyan is editor of the Armenian Weekly and a member of the Armenian Nutmegger community. (That’s Connecticut nutmegs by way of Sasun walnuts). Her writing focuses on the confluence of identity, cultural continuity and language – especially within the global Armenian communities. She previously served as the assistant project manager at h-pem, an Armenian cultural platform launched by the Hamazkayin Central Executive Board, and a freelance writer in Armenia.
Lilly Torosyan

Latest posts by Lilly Torosyan (see all)

Lilly TorosyanMay 1, 2025Last Updated: May 1, 2025
0 1 minute read
Photo of Lilly Torosyan

Lilly Torosyan

Lilly Torosyan is editor of the Armenian Weekly and a member of the Armenian Nutmegger community. (That’s Connecticut nutmegs by way of Sasun walnuts). Her writing focuses on the confluence of identity, cultural continuity and language – especially within the global Armenian communities. She previously served as the assistant project manager at h-pem, an Armenian cultural platform launched by the Hamazkayin Central Executive Board, and a freelance writer in Armenia.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Akh parig, Hrant

January 19, 2025

After the fire, a rose

January 14, 2025

The Armenian Weekly: 91 years of light, loss and hope

December 31, 2024

Five unforgettable years

December 18, 2024
Back to top button