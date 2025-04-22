AYF Camp Haiastan to launch historic 75th season

FRANKLIN, Mass.—AYF Camp Haiastan is proud to kick off its historic 75th camping season this summer on Sunday, June 22.

In preparation for the upcoming 2025 season, the Camp’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of two Interim Executive Directors to oversee operations. Current Executive Director Kenar Charchaflian will be on maternity leave as she and her husband, Nareg Mkrtschjan, are expecting their second child.

Peter Jelalian of Pearl River, New York, and Mimi Parseghian of Lowell, Massachusetts, both of whom previously served in the same capacity two years ago, will step into the interim roles.

“We were fortunate that both Peter and Mimi were available,” said Sarine Adishian, Chairperson of the Board of Directors. “Given their familiarity with both the camp environment and the business side of operations, we are confident in their ability to ensure a smooth and successful season,” she added.

Baron Pete will oversee the camping operation, with all senior staff members reporting to him. Ungerouhi Mimi will oversee the business side of the camp management. She will be assisted by Alexandra Dickie, Executive Assistant. Alex, a graduate of Rhode Island College and Bryant University, joined the camp staff last year and has been an innovative and energetic contributor to the camp office.

Arev Dinkjian will serve as the Summer Office Executive Assistant. In addition to assisting the Summer Director, she will work closely with the upper office on various marketing and parent support duties. Ungerouhi Arev is well known to the camp community, having attended as a camper for nine years and staff member for six, including as Summer Director in 2021.

Ungerouhi Arev, an educator currently on sabbatical, is dedicating her time to writing a book. She met her husband Michael in Yerevan during the AYF Internship. They now reside in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

Seran Tcholakian will return for her third year as Program Director. This position was introduced two years ago to revise and expand the traditional activities in which previous generations of campers participated. Digin Seran will also be the Summer Director of the “Zartonk” Teen Session. She previously served as Summer Director from 2019-2021.

A graduate of Hunter College in New York, she has made her home in Michigan and is a teacher at the Alex and Marie Manoogian School in Dearborn. She is an active member of the Detroit Armenian community through her work with the Armenian Relief Society “Maro” Chapter.

Ani Changelian will once again lead the two one-week Day Camp Sessions, which are open to children ages five to seven and take place during the first and last week of camp. She will also serve as the MESH Specialist for the Teen Session. Digin Ani, an educator who received her master’s degree from New York Institute of Technology, Downing College, lives in Bedford, Massachusetts with her husband, Andrew.

The Changelian family has a strong connection to camp. Both of Digin Ani’s children have attended and later served as staff members. Over the past 10 summers, Digin Ani has held the position of Summer Director or Day Camp Director.

“Mikaelian” Session One will be directed by Michael Shamlian of Radnor, Pennsylvania. Baron Michael has a longstanding relationship with the camp, having been a camper, counselor and member for many years on the Facilities Committee, as well as a member of the Board of Directors. His family, including his wife Karine and their two sons, is involved in many facets of camp life and in the Armenian community of Philadelphia. Baron Mike holds a business degree from Villanova University and is a senior project manager at CBRE.

Kristin Assadourian is returning for the second year as the MESH Specialist for two sessions: “Mikaelian” Session 1 and “Zavarian” Session 2. Digin Kristin, who lives in Weston, Massachusetts, is a former camper and a parent of current campers. She earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and multicultural relations and master’s degree in social work from the University of Connecticut.

Nevart Mikaelian will serve as Session Two Summer Director as well as “Zorian” Session 3 MESH Specialist, while Nareh Mkrtschjan from Cranston, Rhode Island will be Session 3 Summer Director.

Digin Nevart has held many leadership positions at Camp, including counselor, head counselor, Summer Director and member of the camp’s Board of Directors. She led the establishment of the Day Camp program two decades ago, and lives in Framingham, Massachusetts with her husband Hratch and their three children. Digin Nevart holds a master’s degree in special education and has worked in the Natick public school system for 20 years.

For the past three years, Oriort Nareh has served as Summer Director or MESH Specialist. After many summers as a camper, she returned as a camp counselor and then as an Armenian School (Hye Jam) teacher. She also spent a camping season as Administrative Assistant to the Executive Director.

Oriort Nareh served as the AYF Central Executive’s Camp Liaison for four years. She continues to serve on the Board’s Education and Recruitment committees. Oriort Nareh holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education, and teaches at Blackstone Valley Prep, where she oversees both the orchestra and chorus.

Ashley Narducci returns as the camp’s Health Center Director. She received her nursing diploma from St. John’s nursing school and bachelor’s degree in nursing from Salve Regina University. She holds a master’s degree in health education and a nursing teaching certificate from the University of Rhode Island. She is a school nurse and teacher at Woonsocket High School. She will manage the Health Center alongside two other nurses, Melissa Johnson and Bonnie Lavalle, who are both returning for their fifth consecutive year.

“The entire senior staff members are not only proud alumni of Camp Haiastan but have also held key leadership roles over the past several years. We’re thrilled that this dedicated team was eager to return and continue their important work,” said Executive Director Kenar Charchaflian. “Their commitment ensures a camping experience rooted in safety, learning and fun—all within a vibrant Armenian atmosphere,” she added.