ANC-RI and Armenians in Rhode Island remember

This year marks 110 years since the start of the Armenian Genocide. To commemorate the anniversary, the Armenian National Committee of Rhode Island (ANC-RI), together with the state’s Armenian community—like so many others across the nation and beyond—organized multiple events.

“We owe it to our martyrs, who are now saints, and to our survivors to do our small part, even if governments don’t always do the right thing,” said ANC-RI co-chair Steve Elmasian.

This year, WEEI Radio’s Scott Cordischi of the Community Matters program spotlighted these commemorative events and genocide education efforts with ANC-RI member and RI Holocaust and Genocide Education Commission chair Pauline Getzoyan. The segment is available here.

Armenian flags flown at city and town halls across the state

From April 23 to April 27, the Armenian flag flew at capital buildings throughout Rhode Island, from the State House to cities and towns across the state—from Burrillville to Westerly and everywhere in between—as well as inside the House of Representatives. Special ceremonies were held in the municipalities that hosted flag raisings, including Pawtucket, North Providence and Cranston.

It’s not too late to sponsor a flag in honor or in memory of a loved one. Your donation supports the ANC-RI in its efforts, including sending a large delegation of advocates to Washington, D.C. every year to lobby for the Armenian cause.

Gubernatorial proclamation and Armenian Genocide resolution

Governor Dan McKee once again issued the annual proclamation regarding the Armenian Genocide. Additionally, the RI House of Representatives passed the Armenian Genocide resolution, led by Whip Katherine Kazarian, who introduced the resolution with an impassioned statement as a descendant of survivors. The State Senate had planned to do the same but postponed due to the passing of longtime friend of the Armenian community, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio. Senate Whip David Tikoian will keep the community apprised of the resolution’s introduction at the appropriate time.

Pawtucket flag raising

On Thursday, April 24, the Armenian flag was raised for the first time at the Pawtucket City Hall. The ANC-RI honored longtime resident Anahid Attarian.

Steve Mesrobian, ANC-RI member and master of ceremonies, opened the evening and invited Rev. Fr. Kapriel Nazarian of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church to offer the opening prayer.

Mesrobian then shared moving remarks about his own family’s survival during the Genocide and stressed the importance to continuing to commemorate it 110 years later—especially as the cycle of genocide continues today with the 10-month blockade and genocidal campaign against the Armenians of Artsakh, as well as Azerbaijan’s continued encroachment into sovereign Armenian territory, with Turkey’s backing.

Elmasian provided historical references regarding the Armenian community of Pawtucket and the influential Armenians who were born and raised in the city, including Paul Kazarian (Sunbeam), Dr. Aram Chobanian (president of Boston University), Edward Avedisian (philanthropist) and John Nazarian (president of RI College), among others.

Congressman Gabe Amo, Governor McKee and Senate Whip Tikoian also offered remarks. Shahen Attarian, the honoree’s great-grandnephew, spoke about how much his great-aunt means to him.

Mesrobian then presented a commemorative plaque to Anahid Attarian, who shared her humble words of appreciation. Her entire family was present to see her honored, including her six great-grandnieces and nephews.

Reverend Hagop Manjelikian of the Armenian Evangelical Church administered the closing prayer. The gathering then proceeded outside with the flag raising and the playing of Mer Hairenik.

North Providence flag raising

On the beautiful morning of Friday, April 25, the Armenian flag was raised in North Providence, as it has each year since 2002.

This year’s honorees were Azarig Kooloian and his recently departed wife of 70 years, Elizabeth Kooloian.

Mayor Charles Lombardi welcomed the gathering and administered the Pledge of Allegiance, before handing off the baton to mistress of ceremonies and ANC-RI member Pauline Getzoyan.

Rev. Fr. Nazarian offered the opening prayer, and Mayor Lombardi acknowledged the presence of council members, department directors and other town officials, including the superintendent of schools, the police chief, Fire Marshal Lt. Sarkis Parseghian and Patrolman Mark Norigian, North Providence Police task force officer with the Food and Drug Administration/Office of Criminal Investigations.

Congressman Amo, RI Secretary of State Gregg Amore, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Senate Whip Tikoian offered remarks, solemnly marking the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and noting the significant contributions and vitality of the Rhode Island Armenian community.

Getzoyan then shared comments on behalf of the ANC-RI, reflecting on her upbringing in North Providence and memories of the very first flag-raising in town with her survivor grandmother.

“Seeing my little grandmother, after everything she endured and survived in the Armenian Genocide, raising our flag at the town hall where I grew up was very emotional, and honestly, these events continue to have the same impact today,” Getzoyan said. “I have to recognize my cousin, Steve Mesrobian, especially since his grandmother is the one who found and rescued my grandmother—an unbreakable bond. While the survivors are now gone, their memories endure and we honor them today…and every day.”

Getzoyan went on to introduce the honorees, the Kooloians, lifelong residents of North Providence who have left a significant legacy. As their construction business, A. Kooloian Construction Co., Inc., grew along with their family, the Kooloians fulfilled their dream as first-generation Armenian Americans. Both were dedicated members of the St. Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church community, serving in leadership roles and having a significant impact on fundraising efforts. Mr. Kooloian was determined to serve the town that gave him and his family so much, serving for many years on the Zoning Board. He also honored his ancestors by naming Palou Drive after his family’s village in Western Armenia.

Mayor Lombardi offered his recognition and congratulations to the Kooloians, as Mr. Kooloian looked on, surrounded by loved ones. All five of the Kooloians’ children were present, as well as five grandchildren.

The Kooloians’ son, Azarig Kooloian Jr., offered heartfelt comments and shared his parents’ life stories to resounding and appreciative applause.

The Kooloian grandchildren then took turns raising the flag in the town in which they were all raised, and Reverend Hagop Manjelikian closed with prayer.

Cranston flag raising

On the evening of April 25, nearly 200 members of the Armenian community gathered outside Cranston City Hall for a heartfelt flag-raising ceremony, emceed by Harout Tashian, ANC-RI co-chair. The event honored the memory of the holy martyrs and reaffirmed the strength and resilience of the Armenian community. The United States national anthem was sung by Rosdom Mkrtschjan.

Distinguished state and local officials were in attendance, including Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, Secretary of State Amore, Senate Whip Tikoian, House Whip Kazarian, other state representatives and Cranston City Council members, including President Jessica Marino, Vice President Dan Wall and Majority Leader and ANC-RI member Kristen Haroian. Federal officials were also represented, underscoring their continued support for the cause. Those who spoke gave powerful remarks commemorating the Genocide and honoring the legacy left by the Armenian diaspora, globally and locally.

The ANC-RI proudly recognized Cranston resident Anna Rafaelian Demetrakas, a well-deserved honoree, for her contributions to the community. The ceremony was enriched by three young Armenian speakers, each representing one of Rhode Island’s Armenian churches: Christian Zorian (11), Armen Avagyan (14) and Peter Zaytounian (15). They reflected on what being Armenian means to them, highlighting the importance of passing on the legacy of remembrance to future generations. The Providence Homenetmen scouts served as honor guard, as they do every year.

Reverend clergy graced the event with their presence, offering spiritual guidance. Rev. Fr. Nazarian led the opening prayer, while Rev. Manjelikian delivered the closing prayer.

The raising of the Armenian flag served as a powerful symbol of remembrance, resilience and hope. Once again, our flag flies proudly above Cranston, a testament to the enduring spirit of our community and our commitment to honoring those we have lost.

Genocide Educator of the Year

On Sunday, April 27, at the community-wide commemoration held at the Armenian Martyrs’ Memorial Monument in North Burial Ground in the capital city, this year’s Genocide Educator of the Year award was presented to Jennifer Sapolsky of Barrington High School. The annual award, which includes a $500 stipend, is made possible by the Armenian Cultural Association of RI and the Armenian Martyrs’ Memorial Committee of RI.

Pauline Getzoyan, co-chair of the RI branch of the Genocide Education Project, presented the award. Sapolsky, a French and history teacher for the last eight years, proposed and developed a genocide studies elective at Barrington High School, made possible by Rhode Island’s 2016 law requiring that genocide education be included in the state’s secondary schools and last year’s updated social studies standards.

“Teaching the genocide studies course has been the most rewarding professional experience of her life,” Sapolsky said. Her student-driven approach to the course resulted in more in-depth study of the Armenian Genocide, particularly since her students were dismayed that they had little to no prior knowledge of this history. In fact, her students were so determined to rectify the situation, they created an entire unit of study about the Armenian Genocide to share with other teachers—so that more students learn about it.

Barrington High School principal Chris Ashley said, “Ms. Sapolsky should be recognized for teaching a difficult subject to high school students in such a way to ensure they understand both the historical knowledge and human context of such tragic events.”

Her department chair, Steve Pickford, shared, “Jennifer worked tirelessly over the summer to develop a course rich in varied and challenging primary sources wherein she challenged students to think critically about several of the world’s most calamitous chapters.” He said that while most of the course centered on the Armenian Genocide and the Holocaust, Sapolsky also gave students the agency to explore other genocides in world history, emphasizing depth of student understanding over the scope of teacher coverage. He also shared that the students who took that genocide studies course raved about it.

Sapolsky expressed sincere gratitude for the recognition and stated that she learned a great deal during the commemoration, particularly from keynote speakers Dr. Henry Theriault and Ani Avetyan of Alpha News in Armenia.

In her remarks, Saposky assured the community that she “would continue to learn more and do more” as she continues to educate her students about the Armenian Genocide and expand her genocide studies course.

Dr. Theriault and Avetyan provided sobering updates regarding the current existential crisis in Armenia and conditions in Avetyan’s home region of Syunik, as Azerbaijan’s expansionist agenda continues.

“This is the most dangerous era of the denial of the Armenian Genocide and the preparation of the new Armenian Genocide. I’m here to ask that you not think the Armenian Genocide is just history. It is going on right now,” Avetyan cautioned.

Genocide resolution passes unanimously in Cranston

Concluding the April 2025 events in recognition of the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genoicde, the Cranston City Council passed the Armenian Genocide Resolution on Monday, April 28, with the approval of the full council.

Introduced and sponsored by Councilwoman and ANC-RI member Kristen Haroian and co-sponsored by Council Vice-President Wall and Council President Marino, the resolution is titled: RESOLUTION In Recognition of the importance of the annual Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.