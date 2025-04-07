AYF Olympics back in Boston

It’s time to ship up to Boston this summer as the AYF Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter hosts the 91st annual AYF-YOARF Olympic Games this Labor Day weekend. Boston marked record attendance and success the last time it hosted the AYF Olympics in 2012, and the community is eager to welcome everyone back to the city of champions, revolutionaries and the best lobstah roll you’ve ever had.

The games are always extra special when they are held in Boston—the birthplace of the AYF and many other key Armenian institutions. The response has been overwhelming, with the hotel selling out within days of the announcement, a testament to the richness of our city and the eagerness of AYF alumni, members and supporters to visit Boston and experience its traditions. Anticipation will continue to rise with upcoming announcements regarding this year’s entertainment roster, HyePass and ticket sales, as well as ad book submissions.

An experienced group of AYF alumni and current members has been diligently planning for these games since early 2023. The first major task was securing a hotel large enough to accommodate the growing crowds who attend the AYF Olympics. As Boston is a hub for higher education and innovation, hotel availability has been limited since the games were first hosted by the chapter in 2001.

The committee is pleased to welcome all to the Hilton Park Plaza, a quintessential property located in Boston’s historic Back Bay neighborhood. Attendees will dance the nights away in a Boston-style ballroom in the heart of the city. The hotel is walking distance from key landmarks, and our Welcoming Committee will have a full list of attractions to experience a traditional weekend in Boston—including the Boston Common, Newbury Street, Chinatown, North End and the revamped Seaport District (where the Olympics were held last time).

New England is home to many talented Armenian musicians, who will be featured at Friday’s Alumni Night and Saturday’s picnic. A group of All-Stars will take the stage for the AYF Olympic Grand Ball on Sunday. An exciting artist for Saturday night will be announced soon.

Our athletic team is sourcing state-of-the-art facilities to house what is expected to be a record number of athletes. We’re excited to host the AYF Olympics golf tournament, tennis, swimming, and track and field. A favorite tradition, the annual softball tournament, will be a great place to reconnect and cheer on your favorite teams. Competition will be fierce, and we’re excited to see who will bring home the cup as victors!

It is worth noting that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the formation of the AYF Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter, created through the merger of two AYF charter chapters—Watertown “Gaidzag” and Boston “Siamanto.” Through transformation and growth, two historic chapters and their supporters have helped shape a new generation of AYF members and alumni.

Keep your eye out for emails and posts on our social media channels for all AYF Olympics news. Hard deadlines will be put in place, and we’d hate for you to miss out on being part of another historic AYF Olympics. Finalize those summer plans, and we’ll see you in Boston soon. Get ready for a wicked good time!