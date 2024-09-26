Tcholakian 4-Peats as Topouzian wins first pent

Since Sasoun Tcholakian from Detroit took gold in his first pentathlon in 2021, he has come in first in the event every year since, including at this year’s AYF Olympics. The only other four-time men’s winner of this event is current record holder Leo Kashian of Boston, who dominated in the 1980s. However, Kashian did not win for four consecutive years as Tcholakian just did. Karine Birazian Shnorhokian from Chicago and New Jersey has the most pentathlon titles, winning six times including five straight years from 2004-2008. This year, Tcholakian once again battled against the 2017 and 2019 champion Aram Keshgegian from Philadelphia, who lost by only 45 points last year. Tcholakian scored 2401 points to Keshgegian’s 2245 points, with Sam Charchaflian from Greater Boston close behind with 2147. Fourth place went to Tcholakian’s teammate Stepan Topouzian.

Tcholakian’s teammate Teny Topouzian also competed in her fourth pentathlon. She had won two silvers and a bronze previously. Last year, Topouzian placed second, well behind Anoush Krafian’s record-breaking performance. This time Krafian returned to the open events, and Topouzian stepped up to gather gold for her chapter. She scored 1720 points, with Greater Boston’s 16-year-old Gassia Sonia Minassian well behind with 1519 points. Detroit also took another six points in this event, as veteran Patil Tcholakian entered the pent for her first time. New Jersey picked up three points as Grace Ezgilioglu took fourth.

The men’s pentathlon began in the discus circle, where Tcholakian and Keshgegian threw 88’8” and 92’2” respectively. Charchaflian won with a toss of 96’4”. Keshgegian won the shot with a put of 39’3”, over three feet further than Tcholakian and Charchaflian. At this point, the Philly veteran had 1032 points compared to 989 for Charchaflian and 952 for Tcholakian. Tcholakian then long jumped 18’4”, building a 20 point lead over Charchaflian, but he was still 55 points away from first place. Tcholakian assumed a small lead after running the 200 meter dash in 25.49, bringing his total to 2015 points. Going into the 1500 meter event, Keshgegian trailed first by 28 points, while Charchaflian was 48 points behind him. Tcholakian secured gold by running 5:32.72 in the final race, almost 30 seconds faster than Keshgegian, who was over 10 seconds ahead of Charchaflian.

The women’s competition started with the shot put on Sunday morning. Topouzian established a quick lead with a throw of 25’1”, just 3” further than Patil Tcholakian. Topouzian extended that lead with a long jump of 14’2”, a foot further than Minassian. Minassian then won the high jump at 4’7”, about 2” higher than Topouzian. At this point, Topouzian had a total of 1210 points compared to 1058 for Minassian and 856 for Tcholakian. The three women finished in that same order in the 200 meter dash with Topouzian posting the best time of 31.48. Before the final event, all three were separated by more than 200 points, and the medal order was essentially settled. They stayed together for the final 800 meter run, each finishing in about 3:30.