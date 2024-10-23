A time for choosing

In 2024, for perhaps the first time, framing the upcoming presidential election as the most important of our lifetimes will not be an exaggeration.

For decades, we Armenian-Americans have been rightly disenchanted by the serial failures of U.S. foreign policy toward Armenia. With the U.S. now seemingly paying more serious attention to Armenia than ever before, it may appear things have changed. But that is only an illusion. The menace to Armenia is the status quo. A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote for the status quo and the same policies that will inexorably drive Armenia into catastrophic deals with Azerbaijan and Turkey, purchased at the cost of sacrificing our land, culture and historical claims for justice. A vote for Donald Trump, on the other hand, is a vote for a disruption of the status quo, a disruption that may give us a fighting chance — and perhaps the only chance — for our advocacy to receive a serious hearing with the hope of influencing a new way forward.

To make sense of the choice before us, one must begin with an understanding of how American foreign policy is made. Most Americans are under the misapprehension that foreign policy is made by the people we elect: the president and members of Congress.

In actuality, foreign policy is substantially made and carried out by an insular and clubby elite who are part of a tangled and interlocking web of institutes, think tanks and public and private foundations, with ties to university departments and programs that churn out their indoctrinated membership. They manufacture foreign policy consensus behind closed doors and impose it on elected officials by institutional capture and stamina. This elite cycles through the revolving door into and out of the departments and agencies of our government responsible for foreign policy, including the State Department and the alphabet soup of agencies that form the national security and intelligence establishment. I will refer to this unaccountable managerial bureaucracy as the “Establishment.”

For decades the official ideology of the Establishment has been a globalist one that disdains the cultures, traditions and interests of individual nations, beginning with those of the nation they profess to serve: America. They regard men and nations as interchangeable pawns to be played, regardless, and often in spite of, their unique cultures, histories and traditions, which they see not as determinants of policy but obstacles to be overcome on the path toward advancing their ideology.

A perfect example of Establishment ideology in practice? Pressuring Armenians into believing that the Turks who today openly call for their annihilation will tomorrow become their closest partners in solving “global” problems, if only Armenians would stop making so many messy demands, move on from history and open their borders to unlimited immigration and trade.

Then there is the ultimate corruption of the Establishment: its ties to foreign money and influence. Many of these think tanks and institutes are bankrolled by, and their “resident scholars” literally on the payroll of, hostile foreign governments such as China, Azerbaijan and Turkey, or their agents.

It is this deeply compromised Establishment that has botched U.S. foreign policy with clockwork regularity for more than a generation, imposing its ideology regardless of who is in office, and often making policy in spite of the preferences of the people we elect. They are the reason foreign policy fundamentally does not change regardless of which party is in power.

While the Establishment has successfully captured impressionable politicians in the Republican Party, it is so interwoven with the Democratic Party that they may rightly be regarded as alter egos of one another. Their leading figures are one and the same — Jake Sullivan, Victoria Nuland and Samantha Power, to name three.

Reading recent headlines, you may have come away with the impression that Armenia’s government is not acting in Armenia’s national interests and that it is: preparing to make unacceptable territorial and other concessions to achieve “peace” with Azerbaijan and “open borders” and “trade” with Turkey; laying the groundwork to surrender Armenia’s historical claims against Turkey and Azerbaijan; denying the aspirations of the displaced people of Artsakh, driving many to leave Armenia altogether; suppressing domestic political dissent using the prosecutorial powers of the state and a thuggish, private army financed with your tax dollars; harassing the Armenian Apostolic Church and promoting alien religious sects with the purpose of undermining Armenia’s historical traditions; and sowing division between the peoples of Armenia and the Diaspora, denigrating historical memory and disparaging patriotism, characterizing all three as impediments to Armenia’s security rather than bulwarks of the Armenian nation.

Armenia’s government is in fact responsible for all these indignities, and they are not merely the spasmodic impulses of a government gone awry. They are part of a broader design brought to you by none other than your own government under the Biden-Harris administration. It is they who are driving Armenia to take these positions.

It is true that the 2020 war in Artsakh began during Trump’s presidency, when he was distracted by the final days of an election that did not end well for him and when his foreign policy away from the marquis issues he ran on, including South Caucasus policy, was being run by the Establishment by default. But it is Biden, Harris and the Democratic Party — the professed friends of Armenia — who have presided over the serial catastrophes that followed, when the full magnitude of the situation had become painfully clear. Trump’s sin was one of omission when he didn’t know better. Biden’s and Harris’ sins are willful, affirmative and repeated sins of commission by ones who were fully informed.

Harris is completely out of her depth on foreign policy and so reliant on the Establishment that she will dependably fall in line and continue the Establishment’s policies without interruption. Moreover, Harris evidently knows nothing about the Armenia brief. She has never demonstrated any interest in Armenian issues other than to check the boxes one would expect a California politician to check, and barely that. Harris will be powerless to stand up to the Establishment because she lacks the knowledge and independence to do so. This is not who you want to entrust with American foreign policy vis-à-vis Armenia.

By contrast, Trump is inherently and deeply distrustful of the Establishment and neutralizing its power is a central theme of his foreign policy agenda. What will happen under Trump is a disruption: a wholesale reevaluation of U.S. foreign and national security policy and a root and branch remaking of the Establishment. That disruption will create opportunities we Armenian-Americans can seize for the mutual benefit of Armenia and America.

But there is another critically important reason to vote for Trump. Never before has a former, and potential future, president been surrounded by senior advisors who know more about Armenia and the Armenia brief than those around Trump. They include Vivek Ramaswamy, Tulsi Gabbard, RFK Jr. and JD Vance, the vice-presidential nominee and future leader of the Trump movement. The mere proximity of these personalities to power, however promising, will not guarantee policy outcomes to our liking. But it will surely open the way for our advocacy to get a serious hearing at the most senior levels of our executive government, like never before.

Apologists for Harris, Biden and the Democrats will tell you that Trump is compromised by opaque business ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan. But Trump’s business dealings in Turkey and Azerbaijan are a matter of public record. They consist of a licensing deal in Turkey in which Trump’s name appears on a building in Istanbul and a similar deal in Azerbaijan that never came to fruition. They will tell you that Trump won’t be tough with Erdogan because he has a soft spot for dictators and authoritarian strongmen. But the truth is that no U.S. president in history was tougher with Turkey than Trump, who threatened to destroy Turkey’s economy with draconian sanctions if Turkey did not release a U.S. pastor held there in captivity (a threat Erdogan must have taken seriously, because he promptly relented).

Some argue that Armenian-Americans should settle for the status quo and vote for Harris because it will offer stability. But that is precisely why we should vote for Trump. If Harris is elected, the pressure campaign of the Establishment will succeed, and Armenia will give up everything we care about — not just territory and sovereignty but our culture and historical claims in Western Armenia and Artsakh. Once surrendered, those losses will be irreversible. Rather than helping Armenia defend against genocide, they will perfect genocide by Armenia’s own hand.

None of us should be naïve enough to believe that a vote for any single political figure, however promising, will offer a guarantee or deliver Armenia from peril. But it can bring what we desperately need now: a change in direction and with it a genuine opportunity to do better than the certain failure staring us in the face. Never before has there been a candidate in the race who offers a greater potential for delivering such a change by shaking the established order to its foundations.

Never surrender. Choose disruption over the status quo. Vote for Trump.

Armen Morian is a lawyer practicing in New York. He is chairman of the Board of Trustees of St. Illuminator’s Armenian Cathedral in New York City and serves on the altar there. He is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the New York-New Jersey-Connecticut Chapter of the Armenian Bar Association. He previously represented former President Trump in the civil fraud case brought by the New York Attorney General. The views he expresses above are his and his alone.