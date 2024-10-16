Homenetmen Eastern USA 34th Regional Panagoum creates lasting memories

By Mgo Khederlarian

The Homenetmen Eastern Region USA held its 34th Regional Panagoum from August 7-11, 2024, hosted for the first time by the Homenetmen Chicago chapter.



We were joined by 65 scouts hailing from six chapters from states all across the eastern region. The agenda for the week was action-packed with activities tailored to educating and elevating the knowledge of our scouts.



The first day consisted of rock-climbing, team-building exercises, an important history lecture on the ARF and sister organizations and, to end the night, an entertaining kharouygahantes (a show or hantes around the campfire) led by our Yerets and Barmounhis.

The second day consisted of ashdarag (tower) building. First, we went over the basics of knot-tying and how to plan and brainstorm an ashdarag. Then there was a lecture about the ARF by ARF Eastern USA Region Central Committee member Maral Abrahamian. The night concluded with a kharouyghantes led by the Aris.



On the third day, the scouts completed building their ashdarags. They participated in an exciting rally around the campsite. Like the previous days, the night ended with a kharouyghantes led by the Arenoushes.

The fourth day was kicked off by announcing the winners of the rally. Afterwards there were engaging interactive lectures. The scouts took some time to make some bracelets as mementos of their time at panagoum. The night concluded with the final kharouyghantes with the participation of all scouts in front of the Homenetmen Chicago community. Our final night together was filled with enthusiasm and laughs.

Many thanks to the Chicago chapter for organizing this year’s successful regional panagoum. We can’t wait to see everyone next year in Boston!



Testimonials from participants



Meghri Aguilian (Washington)

As a first-time arachnort, it was different to experience regional panagoum from a leader’s perspective, but I am very thankful for it. I learned a lot about myself and what it means to be a leader, and it helped me step out of my shell. I had an amazing time getting to know my kouyrs and yeghpayrs, rock climbing, singing songs, doing skits, dancing, building the ashdarag, receiving educational lectures about the ARF and so much more. I especially had the most fun during the arenoush kharouygahantes with our interactive ganches and funny skits. Overall, I made memories and friendships that will last a lifetime, and I cannot wait for next year’s regional panagoum!



Carine Markarian (Washington)

This was my fourth regional panagoum and my second time as an arenoush, and I truly enjoyed connecting with my fellow arenoushner. The experience of participating in the rally with my kouyrs and yeghpayrs was very fun. From performing in skits and solving a murder mystery to cracking morse code and so much more, every activity was a blast and led to our first-place win! The thrill of shouting ganches, singing songs and coming together around the kharouyg was a very memorable experience. I can’t wait for next year’s regional panagoum!



Tiffany Arvestian (Boston)

My favorite panagoum memory was probably when the Aris, Arenoushes and Yerets had a ganch-off before flag raising. I had the best time this year at panagoum, because if we suffered, we all suffered together making unforgettable memories.