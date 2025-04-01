Interview with an AYF-YOARF Eastern Region Junior member

The AYF Central Junior Council (CJC) had the opportunity to sit down with longtime AYF Junior member, U. Garo Tarbinian, from the Providence “Varantian” Chapter. As a dedicated member for the past seven years, U. Garo has been an integral part of the AYF Juniors, growing as a leader and contributing to his chapter and the broader Armenian community. This interview took place at the Junior Winter Olympics—a significant and emotional moment, as it marked his final event as a Junior before transitioning to the next chapter of his AYF journey as a Senior.

Garo Tarbinian is a 17-year-old junior at Cranston High School West and a member of the volleyball team. He aspires to attend a reputable college and build a successful career in mechanical engineering. As the middle child, with an older sister and a younger brother, he values family and community. Deeply involved in his church, he serves on the altar every Sunday, regularly attends AYF meetings and participates in Homenetmen scout gatherings. His deep commitment to community engagement is largely shaped by his parents, whose encouragement has played a significant role in fostering his active involvement.

AYF Central Junior Council (CJC): What inspired you to join the AYF Juniors, and how long have you been involved?

Garo Tarbinian (G.T.): My older sister and cousins joined the AYF Juniors, and their excitement and new friendships encouraged me to join, as well. While I wasn’t initially inspired in the traditional sense, their positive experiences made me want to be a part of it. I’ve now been involved for seven years!

CJC: What’s your favorite memory or event you’ve participated in with the AYF Juniors?

G.T.: One of my favorite experiences was attending the recent BOYA Quad Regional Junior Conference. It was a unique opportunity because only seven Juniors from the Eastern Region were selected to attend, and I was honored to be one of them. Representing the Eastern Region and the Providence chapter was a personal achievement that made me incredibly proud. It was also an amazing learning experience—I got to see how other regions operate and bring back ideas to strengthen our own.

CJC: How has being a part of the AYF Juniors helped you grow as a person and as a member of the Armenian community?

G.T.: AYF Juniors have helped me grow in leadership and responsibility. My role evolved over the years—starting as a member, then serving as treasurer for two years and eventually becoming president for three years. Through this journey, I learned the importance of commitment. When my community hosts an event, I’m expected to show up, participate and volunteer to make it the best it can be. That sense of accountability and dedication has shaped me as both a leader and a proud member of the Armenian community.

CJC: What are some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced while being involved in the AYF Juniors, and how have you overcome them?

G.T.: When I first became president of the Junior chapter, one of the biggest challenges was maintaining a quorum for our meetings. At first, I wasn’t entirely sure how to navigate leadership responsibilities, but with the support of the senior executive team, I learned to be consistent and persistent. Over time, I gained confidence in leading meetings, motivating members and ensuring we stayed engaged as a chapter.

CJC: How do you think the AYF Juniors are shaping the future of the Armenian community in the Eastern Region?

G.T.: The AYF Juniors play a crucial role by fostering education and engagement while advocating for the Armenian Cause. Through Junior events, members learn about Armenian history, culture and activism, preparing them to become future leaders of the AYF. By understanding our past, we can better navigate our future and continue strengthening our community.

CJC: How has being part of the Juniors influenced your understanding of Armenian culture?

G.T.: My time in the AYF Juniors has deepened my understanding of Armenian culture in many ways. I’ve learned about the struggles of Armenians in Artsakh, participated in cultural activities like choreg-making, attended music and dance lectures, and even experienced an entire conference in Canada conducted in Armenian. These experiences have given me a stronger connection to my heritage and a deeper appreciation for our traditions.

CJC: What goals did you achieve during your time with the AYF Juniors?

G.T.: Serving as president for three years was one of my biggest accomplishments. Through AYF, I not only learned about the organization’s mission but also made lifelong friendships. I’m proud of the impact I had on my family—because of my involvement, my mother felt comfortable sending my younger brother to Junior Seminar, which was a great experience for him. And, of course, I’ll never forget the time I carried four people on my back during Esheg—definitely a fun personal highlight!

**

As U. Garo Tarbinian wraps up his time in the AYF Juniors, we want to thank him for his dedication, leadership and impact on the Providence “Varantian” Chapter and the Eastern Region. Over the past seven years, he has grown from a new member to a confident leader, serving as president and representing his region at key events. His journey highlights how the AYF Juniors cultivate future leaders and strengthen our community.

CJC looks forward to seeing U. Garo continue his AYF journey as a Senior, knowing he will keep inspiring and making a difference. Thank you, U. Garo—we can’t wait to see what’s next!