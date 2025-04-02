Titus, Bilirakis, Lieu and Valadao introduce Armenian Genocide Education Act in U.S. House

WASHINGTON—Congresswoman Dina Titus (D-NV), joined by Representatives Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Ted Lieu (D-CA) and David Valadao (R-CA), introduced the Armenian Genocide Education Act today—a bipartisan initiative directing the Library of Congress to implement a nationwide education program about the genocide committed by the Ottoman Turkish Government from 1915 to 1923 against Armenians, Assyrians, Greeks, Syriacs, Arameans, Maronites and other Christians, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

The bill would authorize $10 million over five years to support the development and dissemination of educational materials, teacher training, online resources and curriculum integration to teach students across the U.S. about the causes, consequences and enduring lessons of this unpunished crime against humanity.

“We welcome today’s reintroduction of the Armenian Genocide Education Act—a much-needed measure to ensure that American students learn the truth about the Armenian Genocide and the enduring lessons of this still unpunished crime against humanity,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “As we solemnly remember the Armenian Genocide of 1915 and tirelessly work to reverse the Artsakh Genocide of 2023, we stand with Armenians worldwide in thanking Congresswoman Titus for her leadership in spearheading this act and in expressing our appreciation to Representatives Bilirakis, Lieu and Valadao for joining with her in this bipartisan genocide education and prevention initiative.”

“By equipping students with educational resources to understand the Armenian Genocide, this bill combats genocide denialism while honoring the memory of the victims,” said Rep. Dina Titus. “This bill is a commitment to truth, justice and the power of education to build a more informed and compassionate world for future generations.”

“Our darkest moments as a human race have come during times when those who knew better stood silently, making excuses for passivity and allowing injustice and persecution to reign,” said Rep. Gus Bilirakis. “We must acknowledge the atrocities of the past so that we might hopefully prevent them in the future. One of the best ways to achieve this goal is through education and awareness, which is why I am proud to co-lead the Armenian Genocide Education Act again.”

“The Armenian Genocide caused the loss of over 1.5 million lives at the hands of the Ottoman Empire, and it’s crucial that dark chapter isn’t forgotten,” said Rep. David Valadao. “Teaching Americans about this tragedy is essential, and as the co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, I’m proud to support this effort to strengthen educational efforts and reaffirm our commitment to truth and remembrance.”

“The Armenian Genocide was a horrific manifestation of evil,” said Rep. Ted Lieu. “Though we cannot go back 110 years to prevent the senseless killing of roughly 1.5 million Armenians, we can use education to ensure the victims are never forgotten. The horrors of this atrocity have left a lasting impact on Armenia and its diaspora. It is imperative that we ensure future generations learn about this massacre so nothing like it can ever happen again. I am pleased to join Congresswoman Titus and my Congressional colleagues in co-leading the Armenian Genocide Education Act to provide resources for Armenian Genocide education.”

Over 100 ANCA advocates from across the United States are in Washington, D.C., this week for ANCA Advocacy Days (April 1–2, 2025), urging Congressional passage of the Armenian Genocide Education Act. The legislation is part of a broader set of policy priorities demanding accountability for Turkey and Azerbaijan for their genocides against the Armenian people from 1915–1923 and the 2023 Artsakh Genocide, respectively. The full list of ANCA legislative requests and priorities in the 119th Congress is available at anca.org/priorities. ANCA Western Region Chair Oshin Harootoonian thanked Rep. Titus for introducing this measure and for her outspoken leadership in demanding Magnitsky sanctions against Azerbaijani leaders responsible for war crimes in their assault against Artsakh and Armenia in 2020, genocidal ethnic cleansing of Artsakh Armenians in 2023, and the illegal imprisonment and torture of Artsakh officials, Armenian POWs and civilian detainees.

The full text of the Armenian Genocide Education Act is available here: https://anca.org/assets/pdf/ 0425_AGEA_Titus_BillText.pdf

The ANCA policy brief on the role of the Armenian Genocide Education Act in preventing future genocides is available at https://anca.org/ educationbrief.