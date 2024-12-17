Homenetmen Central Executive celebrates organizational accomplishments

This article originally appeared in the Hairenik Weekly on November 23, 2024. It has been translated into English by Hagop Khatchadourian and approved by the Homenetmen Eastern USA Regional Executive.

YEREVAN—The second weekend of November was fruitful for the vast Homenetmen family, whose representatives celebrated the 106th anniversary of the organization in the homeland as well as the 35th anniversary of Homenetmen-HASK of Armenia and convened the 11th Homenetmen Inter-Regional Tivan conference to set the directions of the organization’s future activities.

The aforementioned activities were preceded by the second plenary session (liakoumar) of the Central Executive for the 2023-2027 term. The plenary meetings took place on November 13 and 14 in Yerevan. During these sessions, the Central Executive examined various areas of the organization’s activities over the past year and confirmed the need to give additional impetus to inter-regional initiatives and provide more frequent opportunities for the Homenetmen family to gather. This direction was confirmed through the events organized in the past year, including Homenetmen’s First European Scouting Jamboree in Sweden, the Ninth Scouting Leaders’ Conference in Egypt, the Second PR Conference (conducted remotely) and the quarterly virtual meetings with the Pan-Homenetmen Regional Executive chairpeople. The Central Executive also evaluated the activities of its seven committees and working groups (scouting, athletics, public relations, financial, marketing, “Marzig” magazine and information technology), noting their successful trajectories in the past year.

The plenary sessions focused in particular on the programs of the Homenetmen Artsakh Fund, which, in addition to direct humanitarian assistance during the past period, contributed to the implementation of summer educational camps for 850 children from Artsakh and the expansion of the work of the Homenetmen Artsakh’s region in-exile.

The revitalization and modernization of scouting and athletic activities had a significant place on the agenda of the plenary sessions. In reference to the work carried out in the regions, the most notable highlight was the implementation of the Homenetmen-France sports complex in Paris, the opening of which is scheduled for April 5, 2025.

The second plenary session of the Central Executive broadly addressed the imperative of creating a PR system for the organization, prioritizing the strengthening of relationships with Armenian media contacts, creating a new Homenetmen website and developing PR committees in each region where Homenetmen has presence. It was also deemed important to present the official Homenetmen magazine “Marzig” online with multilingual content.

Finally, the plenary sessions emphasized the need for the economic strengthening of the Homenetmen Central Executive, and in pursuit of this objective, organized a Homenetmen river cruise in Europe in the summer of 2026.

The plenary sessions also confirmed the dates of the upcoming organizational main events:

The 12th Pan-Homenetmen Games (July 2025, Yerevan) The Homenetmen Continental Scouting Jamboree – Americas and Australia (July 2025, Los Angeles, CA) The 13th Pan-Homenetmen Scouting Jamboree (summer 2026, Armenia) The Homenetmen Continental Athletic Games (summer 2027)*

* Each Homenetmen Continent will host an edition of these games in 2027: Middle East, Europe, Americas/Australia

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In addition to its plenary sessions, the Central Executive organized a working meeting with the Regional Executives of Homenetmen-HASK of Armenia and the Homenetmen Artsakh Region in-exile, organized the 11th inter-regional Tivan conference and met with the representatives of the domestic media in Yerevan. The delegations from each Homenetmen region who had gathered in Yerevan also participated in the celebration of the 35th anniversary of Homenetmen-HASK gala and associated scouting oath ceremony and visited the Yerablur pantheon, the Tsitsernakaberd memorial and Holy Etchmiadzin, where a requiem service was held in memory of deceased and martyred Homenetmen members.

Coinciding with the 106th anniversary of Homenetmen, taking place amidst the critical conditions in the homeland and the Middle East, these Pan-Homenetmen initiatives once again proved the vitality of this Armenian organization’s “army of volunteers” and its determination to always move forward, overcoming all the unfavorable conditions of its environment and the challenges facing our people.

Homenetmen Central Executive

November 20, 2024