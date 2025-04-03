News

We regret to inform you

Rupen Khajag
Kornidzor, Sept. 28, 2023 (Photo: R. Janbazian)

This is not happening.
This was never here.
No, you must be mistaken.
We checked the records.
Nothing was found.

A church bell does not ring.
A house does not burn.
A road does not vanish.
A name does not fade.
A mother does not carry her child across a
border that does not exist.
A child does not drive seven souls through a war
that does not happen.
A land that never was
is now confirmed to be nothing at all.

We regret to inform you:
The past is no longer available.
The present is under revision.
The future has been reassigned.
For further inquiries,
please contact no one.

There is no one left to answer.

***

This poem was published in Torontohye’s March 2025 (#211) issue. 

Rupen Khajag is a Canadian-Armenian poet. Some of his short poems can be read at the Armenian Poetry Project.
