This is not happening.

This was never here.

No, you must be mistaken.

We checked the records.

Nothing was found.

A church bell does not ring.

A house does not burn.

A road does not vanish.

A name does not fade.

A mother does not carry her child across a

border that does not exist.

A child does not drive seven souls through a war

that does not happen.

A land that never was

is now confirmed to be nothing at all.

We regret to inform you:

The past is no longer available.

The present is under revision.

The future has been reassigned.

For further inquiries,

please contact no one.

There is no one left to answer.

***

This poem was published in Torontohye’s March 2025 (#211) issue.