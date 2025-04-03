News
We regret to inform you
This is not happening.
This was never here.
No, you must be mistaken.
We checked the records.
Nothing was found.
A church bell does not ring.
A house does not burn.
A road does not vanish.
A name does not fade.
A mother does not carry her child across a
border that does not exist.
A child does not drive seven souls through a war
that does not happen.
A land that never was
is now confirmed to be nothing at all.
We regret to inform you:
The past is no longer available.
The present is under revision.
The future has been reassigned.
For further inquiries,
please contact no one.
There is no one left to answer.
***
This poem was published in Torontohye’s March 2025 (#211) issue.