The Region in Brief

Artsakh

A court hearing in Baku took place yesterday, April 1, for the trial of Ruben Vardanyan, the former State Minister of Artsakh. According to Azerbaijani media, Vardanyan was questioned during the proceedings, though it remains unclear whether he responded. He was provided with a translator and legal representation. Several supposed victims were also questioned, according to Azerbaijani media. The next hearing is scheduled for April 8.

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has confirmed that the text of the treaty with Armenia has been fully agreed upon and consists of 17 provisions. Speaking at a press conference with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Aliyev said that Azerbaijan is not introducing any new conditions. “These terms are not new. We have been presenting them for a long time, yet we have not received any serious response from Armenia,” Aliyev stated.

Aliyev outlined two key demands: the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group and reforms to Armenia’s Constitution. “It includes a reference to the Act of Independence, which is an integral part of the Constitution, and contains a provision regarding the unification of what Azerbaijan considers its ‘legal, historical territory,’ specifically referring to Nagorno-Karabakh… As they say, the ball is in Armenia’s court. If Armenia truly wants to sign a peace treaty, it must accept Azerbaijan’s two legitimate conditions.”

Russia

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk has stated that Armenia cannot “sit on two chairs” and must choose between membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) or the European Union (EU). This follows Armenia’s parliamentary approval of a bill initiating the country’s accession process to the EU.

“I have reviewed the text of the law that was passed. It seems to be a vague statement of all good things for and against all bad things, or simply very general language. This is an internal matter for Armenia. However, we understand that both the EAEU and the EU have agendas that are not always aligned. Therefore, the country must make a decision and choose,” Overchuk said.

Turkey

The Turkish opposition has launched a petition calling for early presidential elections ahead of the scheduled vote in 2028. The campaign began in the Akçabat district of the Black Sea province of Trabzon, the birthplace of Istanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who is currently imprisoned.

“We are starting a petition campaign demanding the release of our presidential candidate, Mayor Ekrem, and the holding of elections,” announced Özgür Özel, leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP). On March 23, the CHP held a primary election to determine its presidential candidate, with over 14.8 million people supporting İmamoğlu’s candidacy, as reported by the opposition party leader.