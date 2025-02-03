33rd Homenetmen Eastern US Navasartian Games to be held in Chicago

The Homenetmen Eastern USA Regional Executive is excited to announce that the 33rd Navasartian Games will be hosted by the Chicago chapter on July 3-6, 2025! The Chicago Homenetmen Executive and community look forward to welcoming all athletes, families and friends of the Homenetmen Eastern Region USA for a weekend of games and entertainment.

The hotel venue for the 2025 Navasartian Games will be the Westin Chicago Northwest, 400 Park Blvd, Itasca, IL. Hotel rates for all families and participants are available for $144/night (plus tax). Rooms can be booked with this special rate through the Navasartian Games website, https://www.navasartianeusa.com/.

The games will be held at Canlan Sports, 28156 W Northpointe Pkwy, Barrington, IL. Information regarding athlete registration and entertainment will be announced in the near future.