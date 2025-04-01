Holy Archangels to host annual clergy conference and 123rd Diocesan Assembly

By Rev. Fr. Vart Gyozalyan

We are thrilled to announce that, from May 1-3, 2025, our parish will host the Annual Clergy Conference and the 123rd Diocesan Assembly, a momentous occasion that will bring together clergy, delegates and faithful from across our Diocese. This year’s theme, inspired by the Gospel of John 13:34, is “Love One Another.” These words of Christ remind us of the transformative power of love in building a stronger Christian community and deepening our faith in God.

The Clergy Conference and Diocesan Assembly will serve as a time for reflection, prayer and planning for the future of our Diocese. As St. Paul writes, “Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves” (Romans 12:10). In the spirit of these biblical teachings, we gather to renew our commitment to Christ and one another as we celebrate our faith and heritage.

At the same time, the Women’s Guild Assembly, organized by the Women’s Guild Central Council, will be held and hosted by the Holy Archangels Women’s Guild. This important gathering will bring together women from across our Diocese to strengthen their bonds of fellowship, share ideas and celebrate their vital role in the life of the Armenian Church.

Delegates and attendees will also have the opportunity to visit our newly consecrated sanctuary and Family Life and Cultural Center, as well as see our traditional Armenian tonir. They can partake in the unique experience of enjoying freshly baked lahmajun and jingalov hats prepared directly from our tonir, a testament to our rich culinary traditions and warm hospitality.

A highlight of the gathering will be the gala banquet on Friday, May 2, during which we will honor two remarkable individuals who embody the spirit of Christian love and service.

James Kalustian will be honored as “Armenian of the Year.” A devoted servant of the Armenian Church and a champion of our culture and traditions, James has worked tirelessly to promote the Armenian heritage. His dedication reflects the words of the Apostle Peter: “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms” (1 Peter 4:10).

Rev. Fr. John Delaney, Pastor of Sacred Hearts Parish in Bradford, MA, will be recognized as this year’s “Friend of Armenians,” a title reserved for those who have shown unwavering support for our community. His genuine care, friendship and collaboration with our parish have been a blessing to us all.

Following the banquet, a dance will take place that is open to the public (as is the banquet).

We encourage all attendees to carry the spirit of “Love One Another” into their lives, families and communities. As our Lord Jesus Christ teaches, “By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another” (John 13:35). May this gathering serve as a beacon of light, uniting us in faith and love as we journey together in service to our Lord and Savior.

Let us join together in prayer and fellowship, looking forward to an inspiring week filled with God’s grace, Armenian hospitality and the joy of being in communion with one another. May we continue to honor our heritage and build a future rooted in faith, love and service.

Registration has opened. For more information, please visit https://www.hyepointearmenianchurch.org/