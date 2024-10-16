Homenetmen Eastern USA holds leadership seminar in Boston

By Harout Tatarian

The Homenetmen Eastern USA Region’s Leadership and Yerets/Barmanouhi Seminar took place from September 6-8, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts. With over 70 scout leaders in attendance, the seminar offered an invaluable opportunity to enhance leadership skills and deepen understanding of Homenetmen’s scouting principles. The event featured a diverse lineup of educational lectures, interactive team-building activities and discussions led by both current and former Homenetmen leaders.

One of the seminar’s most impactful elements was its series of educational lectures designed to sharpen leadership skills. From lesson planning to team management, the presentations explored the full range of competencies needed to lead effectively. Leaders gained practical insights into designing fun and engaging lessons that capture and maintain the attention of young scouts. The focus on creating haydakeers (agendas/plans) and overcoming the five most common reasons for failure was particularly beneficial. Additionally, lectures on child development provided leaders with practical knowledge on working with scouts of different age ranges and understanding their unique needs. The emphasis on self-leadership, learning techniques for self-motivation and introspection was also a key takeaway. These sessions didn’t just provide theory but were enriched with small and large group discussions, offering leaders a chance to share ideas and learn from one another.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In addition to the lectures, the seminar offered various team-building activities that were both educational and fun. After a session on building ashdarags (towers), the scouts were tested in a construction challenge. After dividing themselves into teams, their task was to create a functioning catapult, with a twist — team leaders were swapped randomly throughout the activity. This exercise mimicked real-world challenges that scouts and leaders face when adjusting to new environments. Another activity, a blindfolded rope game, tested leaders’ communication skills as they guided their teammates to recreate intricate designs. The popular game “Mafia” added another layer, testing participants’ ability to communicate effectively and trust one another.

This year’s seminar also focused on refining proper scouting protocols. Just a week prior, Shant Mehranian and Tatevik Khachatryan attended the Pan-Homenetmen Khmpabed Conference in Cairo, Egypt, where they acquired valuable insights on scouting practices. Mehranian and Khachatryan shared their experience and lessons with the Eastern Region leaders, covering essential topics such as entering and exiting troop lines and performing the Medz Ganch for younger kayleegs and ardzeveegs. The final day concluded with a lecture and a church service at St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church.



The seminar was a resounding success. It not only equipped current leaders with new tools and knowledge but also amplified their passion for Homenetmen’s mission. The interactive activities strengthened bonds and enhanced teamwork among leaders from different chapters, fostering a spirit of unity and collaboration. The knowledge and motivation gained will undoubtedly be passed on to their respective chapters, ensuring that Homenetmen continues to thrive in the years to come.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Ani Barsoumian, Laury Bilalian Vartanian, Aram Kayserian, Samuel Armen, Ida Arslanian and Jiro Iskenderian for their invaluable contributions to the seminar. We also want to express our sincere appreciation to the Homenetmen Boston chapter for graciously hosting the event, as well as the Regional Scout Council and Regional Executive for organizing this event. Their efforts and expertise ensured that all the Eastern Region chapters left feeling inspired and well-prepared for the future.