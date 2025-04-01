Working at Camp Haiastan: Giving back and so much more to a place we call home

As you look back on your days as a camper at AYF Camp Haiastan, which moments stand out the most? Maybe it’s the thrill of your first Camp Olympics win, the warmth of a campfire intro night, or the friendships that, after just two short weeks, feel more like family.

But beyond the games, the bonfires and the late-night laughs, there’s something even deeper that makes Camp Haiastan special—the way it connects us to our Armenian identity. From learning the lyrics to “Akhpers u yes” for Song Night to hearing stories at Armenian School of our ancestors’ resilience, every summer at camp strengthens our bond with our Armenian heritage. These unforgettable experiences wouldn’t be possible without the dedication and energy of the camp staff.

Behind every cherished memory are the counselors, coaches and mentors who make camp feel like a second home. They teach us our favorite Armenian songs, share the history of our homeland and instill the pride that carries beyond our days at camp.

But as we grow older and age out of our camper years, does our camp journey truly end? Absolutely not. In fact, it evolves. It becomes our responsibility to step up as mentors, role models and leaders for the next generation of campers. Just as past counselors shaped our experiences, we now have the opportunity to do the same—to inspire, support and create lasting memories for those who come after us.

The Central Camp Haiastan Council (CCHC) recently interviewed former campers and staff members about their experiences, and one thing was clear—working at Camp Haiastan is more than just a summer job. It’s a way to give back to the community that shaped us, to preserve our culture and to ensure that future generations continue to experience the magic of camp just as we did.

Think about it, if the staff who were once our counselors, our Armenian school teachers and our lifeguards had chosen not to return, what would our summers have been like? Who would have taught us our favorite camp songs, encouraged us to step outside our comfort zones, or helped us understand the depth of our Armenian roots? By becoming part of the AYF Camp Haiastan staff, we ensure that the traditions, lessons and spirit of our camp continue to thrive.

CCHC Chair, U. Nicole Santerian, spoke to U. Mher and U. Sasoun Tcholakian, who spent eight unforgettable summers as campers at AYF Camp Haiastan. Camp was their home away from home—a place where they grew, learned and thrived. However, when asked if they regretted not returning as staff, both expressed a profound sense of remorse. They spoke about the deep connection they still feel to camp and how they now realize the immense value of giving back.

“100%—it was my biggest regret, not working at camp.”—U. Mher Tcholakian

“Listening to all the Ungers and Ungerouhis return from their summers at Camp Haiastan, sharing their memories, made me realize what I was missing out on. When I have children, I will undoubtedly encourage them to work at camp and experience the same meaningful connections and memories.”—U. Sasoun Tcholakian

U. Nicole also shares her personal connection to AYF Camp Haiastan. She never attended camp as a camper but decided to join the staff in 2022 as a Staff In Training (SIT). She returned in 2023 and 2024 as the Hye Jahm Teacher. After hearing her friends rave about their amazing summers at Camp Haiastan and watching them continue their camp journeys as staff members, she felt inspired to start hers. Nicole worked three unforgettable summers at AYF Camp Haiastan and now serves on CCHC for her second year. She firmly believes, “Whether you’ve been going to camp your whole life or are just starting out, it’s never too late to begin your camp journey.”

As part of an ongoing effort to highlight the impact of working at AYF Camp Haiastan, U. Sam Charchaflian from the CCHC sat down with former staff member U. Anto Keshgegian to discuss his experiences and how they have shaped him both personally and professionally. From leadership skills to lifelong memories, Anto reflects on his time as a former Head Counselor and the lasting influence camp has had on him.

Sam Charchaflian (S.C.): I had the privilege of working on staff for two years, and this past summer, I took on the role of Head Counselor. Today, I’m joined by a former staff member who also held a leadership position at camp. U. Anto, how many summers did you spend working on staff?

Anto Keshgegian (A.K.): I worked on staff for two summers.

S.C.: Since then, how has your experience at Camp Haiastan helped in your professional career?

A.K.: Working at camp has been incredibly beneficial for me. My role as Head Counselor gave me the opportunity to manage a team of 40 counselors, which taught me valuable leadership and communication skills. I learned how to work with a diverse range of personalities, build strong relationships and oversee the well-being of an entire community. The experience strengthened my ability to handle responsibility, adapt to challenges and lead effectively in my professional life. Looking back, I’m extremely grateful for the skills I developed during my time at camp.

S.C.: What would you say is your favorite memory from working on staff?

A.K.: It’s tough to pick just one, but if I had to choose, I’d say the camper vs. counselor basketball games we played every night. Those games created such a strong sense of camaraderie and excitement—bringing everyone together and making for some of the most unforgettable moments of the summer. But beyond the fun, these moments were also opportunities to instill Armenian pride in our campers during the summer at camp. While making lifelong memories, we were also fostering a deep connection to our culture, encouraging campers to stay involved in their Armenian communities, return to camp and eventually take on leadership roles themselves. That’s what makes working on staff so meaningful—we’re not just creating memories, we’re passing the torch to the next generation.

The impact of working at Camp Haiastan lasts far beyond the summer. The experience teaches invaluable skills—teamwork, leadership, problem-solving—that shape us in ways we may not even realize at the time. Managing responsibilities, resolving conflicts and working with a diverse group of people toward a common goal are experiences that will prove invaluable in our professional lives. Though we may not see it now, the ability to collaborate with large teams, adapt to different personalities and lead with confidence will set us up for success in any career we pursue.

But more importantly, Camp Haiastan needs us. The traditions, the memories and the strong sense of Armenian identity we built as campers will only endure if we choose to give back.

Aging out as a camper isn’t the end of our camp journey—it’s the turning point. Becoming a staff member is our opportunity to ensure that the place we call home remains just as special for those who come after us. It’s our responsibility to preserve what shaped us, so future campers can grow, learn and feel the same sense of belonging that we did.

Apply now to join the 2025 AYF Camp Haiastan staff as Aquatics Director, Cabin Counselor, Campground Care SIT, Day Camp Counselor, Hye Jahm Teacher, Kitchen Operations SIT, Legacy Counselor or Lifeguard and make this summer one to remember!