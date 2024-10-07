UWC Dilijan’s Nour Moussa delivers keynote address at 10th IPU Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians

YEREVAN—Nour Mussa, a mathematics teacher assistant at UWC Dilijan and a 2018 graduate of the school, delivered a keynote address at the 10th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians. The conference, held from September 12-14, 2024, at Seven Visions, The Dvin, Yerevan, Armenia, focused on the theme, “Avoiding Lost Generations: Preserving Education and Employment in All Circumstances.”

Mussa’s inspiring journey to his current role at UWC Dilijan and his life in Armenia resonated deeply with the conference’s theme. His personal story served as a powerful and motivational message to the young parliamentarians in attendance, urging them to take action to ensure that no one is left behind.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

In his keynote address, Mussa emphasized the transformative opportunity provided to him by UWC Dilijan, Armenia, and the school’s founders, Ruben Vardanyan and Veronika Zonabend. He expressed his belief in the power of education, quoting Vardanyan, who has been illegally imprisoned in Azerbaijan since September 27, 2023: “Let us be prepared to give more than we ever hope to receive in return.”

Mussa’s journey to Armenia began in 2016, when he came to study at UWC Dilijan as a refugee from Sudan, via Lebanon. Born into a refugee family that had settled in Lebanon, Mussa was unable to obtain Lebanese citizenship; his only identification documents were his birth certificate and his father’s refugee certificate. UNHCR helped Mussa obtain a laissez-passer to travel to Armenia. Thus, Armenia became his safe haven.

Upon his admission to UWC Dilijan, Mussa’s passion for learning and keen interest in the sciences stood out. His scholarship to UWC Dilijan was funded by the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, which provided scholarships for students from conflict zones between 2016 and 2018.

Admission to UWC Dilijan was a turning point in Mussa’s life. “Here I learned how important it is to know others in order to know who you are,” he reflected. After graduating from the University of Rochester in the U.S., Mussa returned to UWC Dilijan, where he now serves as a mathematics teacher assistant.