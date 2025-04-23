Armenian opposition pushes for stronger law against genocide denial

YEREVAN—Two days before the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Armenia’s opposition presented a legislative initiative aimed at preserving national memory and defending historical truth.

On April 22, the “Armenia” parliamentary alliance formally introduced a draft bill to the National Assembly that would criminalize the denial, trivialization and justification of the Armenian Genocide. The bill is a direct response to both the Turkish state’s persistent policy of denial and, according to its authors, the Armenian government’s unwillingness to confront that denialism.

Article 136 of Armenia’s Criminal Code already imposes fines and up to four years of imprisonment for denying genocide “for the purpose of provoking hatred, discrimination or violence.” The bill introduced by the opposition would clarify that genocide denial is a criminal offense, regardless of its purpose.

Ishkhan Saghatelyan, representative of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Supreme Council of Armenia and MP from the Armenia Alliance, wrote on his Facebook page, “The authorities are now faced with a clear choice. They can either vote in favor of the legislation and close the door on genocide denial once and for all, or reject it and align themselves with a policy that legitimizes denial. There is no third option.”

“The upcoming parliamentary debate on this bill will represent a defining moment in the defense of historical memory and national identity. On one side stands the Armenian people—with their collective memory, dignity and inherent rights. On the other, those who seek to deny or distort that history. Each of us must choose where we stand,” Saghatelyan continued.

As the bill was being deliberated in the National Assembly, a heated altercation broke out, with members of the ruling Civil Contract Party and opposition lawmakers exchanging shouts and insults. The situation turned physical when MPs from the Civil Contract Party and Armenia Alliance began to brawl. In response, parliament speaker Alen Simonyan called a 20-minute recess.

In an interview with the Weekly, ARF representative and MP Kristine Vardanyan emphasized the importance of the legislation—particularly in the context of ongoing Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations.

“This bill comes at a crucial time,” Vardanyan said. “While peace talks with Azerbaijan are underway, the ruling Civil Contract Party has made deeply problematic statements that cast doubt on the historical reality of the Armenian Genocide. These remarks have not gone unnoticed—they have been welcomed by Turkey, which continues to pursue a policy of denial.”

“This bill is essential because it would finally close the door on denialism. It sends a clear message that the Armenian state stands firmly by its history and the memory of the victims,” she added.

Vardanyan noted that while the bill has been formally introduced, it must undergo the standard legislative procedure before it can be brought to a vote—a process that can take up to a month. “The bill will first be reviewed and discussed within the relevant parliamentary committee,” she explained. “If it receives a favorable assessment, it will then be placed on the agenda for discussion during a plenary session of the National Assembly.”

“What remains to be seen is whether the ruling Civil Contract Party will allow the bill to proceed through this process or attempt to block it,” she continued.

Vardanyan added that, under parliamentary rules, if the ruling party refuses to advance the bill, the opposition has the right to initiate an extraordinary session to debate the legislation. However, she acknowledged that passing the bill would remain a challenge. “The opposition alone does not have enough votes to adopt the bill without support from the ruling majority,” she stated.

Meanwhile, as Armenia prepares to mark the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the youth wing of the ARF, known as HEM, is mobilizing thousands for the annual torch-lit march from Republic Square to Tsitsernakaberd Genocide Memorial—a tradition that has grown into a powerful pan-Armenian act of remembrance.

The march, set to take place on the evening of April 23, began in 1999 with just 100 ARF youth members. Over the years, it has transformed into a national movement, drawing tens of thousands of participants annually.

In an interview with the Weekly, Stella Hunanyan, a member of ARF HEM’s Central Executive, shared insights into the extensive preparations behind this year’s commemoration.

“We’ve been preparing for over two months, because we anticipated a much larger turnout this year,” Hunanyan said. “The scale has grown—we’ve doubled the number of torches to be carried, not just by our members, but also by those who signed up to become ‘torchbearers.’ It’s symbolic. Every flame represents a promise—that the memory of our forefathers lives on, and that we will continue the fight against denial, for justice and reparations.”

In the lead-up to the march, ARF HEM has taken a grassroots approach to outreach. “Social media is useful, but it’s not always enough. We’ve gone out into the streets, handed out informational booklets about the genocide, and plastered posters and stickers throughout the city,” Hunanyan said. “We even distributed Armenian flags to homes along the route to Tsitsernakaberd so residents can show their respect and participate in their own way.”

Despite forecasts of inclement weather, organizers remain optimistic. “The weather may not be ideal, but that has never stopped us before,” Hunanyan added. “We expect a strong turnout. This is not just a march—it’s a generational statement.”

As Armenia stands on the threshold of a solemn anniversary, the torchbearers of HEM carry more than fire—they carry memory, resilience and a call to justice that continues to echo across generations.