ANCA statement on recent court decision in Southern District of California

ANCAandANCA-Western RegionApril 19, 2025Last Updated: April 19, 2025
The Armenian National Committee of America and the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region welcome the April 14, 2025, decision by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Aynur Baghirzade, a California attorney, who leveled unfounded accusations against the ANCA, ANCA-WR and thirty other defendants (Case 3:24-cv-1077-RSH-MMP). The court struck the plaintiff’s Third Amended Complaint, dismissing this action, denying remaining motions as moot and declaring the case closed.

Baghirzade first came to public attention through a lengthy series of incendiary social media posts that, among other invectives, described Armenians as a “carcinoma” that needed to be “deleted.”

The ANCA shares our community’s thanks with Dick A. Semerdjian and his colleagues at Schwartz Semerdjian Cauley Schena & Bush LLP for their exemplary representation of the the ANCA, ANCA-WR and other individuals and organization named in Baghirzade’s filings. Mr. Semerjian represents the finest of our Armenian and American traditions, stepping up in a consistently principled and professional manner to defend our community against false and defamatory allegations.

Read the Order striking the third amended complaint and dismissing the action:

https://anca.org/assets/pdf/041425_Lawsuit_Dismissal.pdf

Read the judgment in the civil case (including a complete listing of defendants):

https://anca.org/assets/pdf/041425_Judgment_CivilCase.pdf

ANCA

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) is the largest and most influential Armenian-American grassroots organization. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters and supporters throughout the United States and affiliated organizations around the world, the ANCA actively advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.
The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential nonpartisan Armenian-American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian-American community on a broad range of issues in pursuit of the Armenian Cause.

