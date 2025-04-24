Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

Editor’s note: Today marks the 110th commemoration of the 1915 Genocide, where over two million Armenians, Assyrians, Pontic Greeks and other indigenous peoples of the Ottoman Empire were murdered by a crumbling regime seeking to Turkify a once-multicultural homeland.

The Armenian Weekly solemnly honors this day of remembrance, even as the echoes of genocide continue to reverberate into our present, from the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh and imprisonment of its leaders, to the existential threats facing the Republic of Armenia and the ongoing tragedies unfolding across the globe.

We are left to wrestle with the haunting refrain: “Never Again,” as we witness it happen again and again.

In memory of our martyrs, Armenians held their annual torch march through Yerevan on April 23 and laid flowers at Armenia’s Genocide Memorial on April 24. Known as the Swallow’s Nest, Tsitsernakaberd and its eternal flame stand as solemn beacons of memory, survival and rebirth.

From the crane to the nightingale, the hawk to the dove—Armenian folk tales and songs honor the land and the (family) tree. Today, as we gather in mourning and in strength, we return to the Swallow’s Nest to re-member and re-root.

Photographs by Weekly contributor Anthony Pizzoferrato.