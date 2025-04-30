Yale hosts series of events honoring Armenian Genocide and advocating for Artsakh

Several significant events concerning the Armenian Genocide took place at Yale University on April 24 and 25.

The first was a candlelight vigil held on April 24 at 7:00 p.m. at the Women’s Table outside the iconic Yale Sterling Memorial Library under the auspices of the Yale Armenian Network (YAN).

Father Untzag Nalbandian of the Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension in Trumbull, Connecticut conducted a prayer service. Assisting in the service were Kit Kaolian, Ara Mnatsakanian and Anie Mnatsakanian.

The Yale Armenian Network is an undergraduate student association that fosters and promotes Armenian culture and heritage within the Yale community. YAN supports and amplifies the underrepresented Armenian culture across Yale College, the graduate schools and affiliate institutions. Its officers are Victoria Mnatsakanyan, co-president and treasurer; Derek Esrailian, co-president; and Dr. Sharon Chekijian, staff advisor.

Mnatsakanyan said of the vigil: “The annual Armenian Genocide candlelight vigil at Yale is one of our most heartfelt events of the year. It serves as both a solemn remembrance of the profound tragedies our people have endured—and continue to face—and a meaningful opportunity for Armenians across Connecticut to come together in community. We are especially grateful to Father Untzag Nalbandian of the Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension for leading the service each year with such care and compassion. We welcome all who are able to join us, regardless of their personal connection to Armenia.”

Harry Mazadoorian, a longtime member of the Connecticut Genocide Commemoration Committee and a graduate of Yale College and Yale Law School, applauded the efforts of the Yale Armenian Network “for organizing the moving vigil, keeping the memory of the Armenian Genocide brightly burning and focusing on Armenian issues at Yale and beyond.”

“These young people are a credit to their heritage,” he stated.

The second event at Yale was a presentation on April 25 by Artak Beglaryan, President of the Union for the Protection of Interests and Rights of the Artsakh People, sponsored by the Yale Genocide Studies Program.

Beglaryan is the former State Minister and Human Rights Ombudsman of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). He was also the keynote speaker at the annual Connecticut Genocide Committee Commemoration at the State Capitol on April 26.

David Simon, Director of the Yale Genocide Studies Program, welcomed the attendees.

Founded in January 1998, the Genocide Studies Program at Yale University’s MacMillan Center conducts research, seminars and conferences on comparative, interdisciplinary and policy issues related to the phenomenon of genocide.

Professor Armen Marsoobian of Southern Connecticut State University introduced Beglaryan as “a tireless advocate for the Armenians of Artsakh for decades.”

“As minister in the last Republic of Artsakh government, he survived the 2023 genocidal blockade by the Azerbaijani regime, while most of his fellow ministers are now held hostage in Baku. He continues his advocacy work for his people despite his exile from his homeland,” Marsoobian continued.

The third event was a panel presentation on April 25, followed by a light supper. The discussion focused on the Armenians of Artsakh and their right of return. Beglaryan and Karnig Kerkonian, an international lawyer, participated with Lusine Abovyan, Yale World Fellow, serving as moderator. The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) and YAN joined the MacMillan Center’s Genocide Studies Program and its European Studies Council to co-sponsor the events.

Marc Mamigonian, Director of Academic Affairs at NAASR, said of the programs: “We’re honored to be part of these two important programs, both featuring Artak Beglaryan, who has dedicated his life to human rights and justice for the Armenians of Artsakh in particular. The voices of advocates like Beglaryan and Karnig Kerkonian need to be heard, and we’re grateful to Yale for providing these forums.”