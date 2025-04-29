“Forgotten, Unforgettable”: Boston commemorates the Armenian Genocide with moving ceremony

WATERTOWN, Mass.—On Sunday, April 6, 2025, the greater Boston Armenian community gathered for a solemn and inspiring event at the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC) to mark the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and the 40th anniversary of the United Nations’ recognition of that atrocity.

The commemoration, titled “Forgotten, Unforgettable,” was co-hosted by a broad coalition of Armenian organizations, including the ARF Sardarabad Gomideh, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) of Eastern Massachusetts, the Leola Sassouni and Shushi chapters of the Armenian Relief Society (ARS), the Nejdeh Chapter of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF), the Hamazkayin and Homenetmen Boston chapters, the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC), the AGBU of New England, St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, the Tekeyan Cultural Association and the Shahbazian Foundation.

Ani Khatchadourian served as the master of ceremonies, welcoming around 150 attendees and guiding the program. Two community leaders reflected on the occasion’s significance: Ara Balikian, representing the AGBU of New England, and Aram Arkun from the Tekeyan Cultural Association. Both emphasized the enduring legacy of the Genocide for Armenian identity and the collective responsibility to safeguard historical truth in the face of ongoing denial and erasure. Arkun, a respected historian, particularly highlighted how the Genocide remains not just a historical tragedy but an ever-present part of Armenian consciousness and activism today.

The cultural dimension of the program was highlighted by the ArtNova Hamazkayin Choir of Boston, under the direction of Maestro Artur Veranian. Their stirring performance paid homage to the rich and resilient Armenian musical heritage.

The keynote speaker for the afternoon was Harut Sassounian, publisher of The California Courier, human rights advocate and one of the key figures behind the U.N.’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide in 1985. Sassounian delivered a compelling address, recounting the arduous and often overlooked battle that Armenians waged at the United Nations for decades to secure formal acknowledgment of the national tragedy.

Drawing from personal experience, Sassounian described the behind-the-scenes lobbying efforts that culminated in the adoption of the Whitaker Report by the U.N. Sub-Commission on the Prevention of Discrimination and Protection of Minorities—despite fierce opposition led by Turkey. With the support of NATO allies and Islamic countries, Armenian activists persevered. The 1985 report ultimately cited the Armenian Genocide alongside other genocides of the twentieth century, marking a historic achievement for global justice.

Sassounian warned, however, that the struggle for recognition and justice is ongoing. He pointed to recent troubling trends, including deliberate efforts to soften or omit references to the Genocide in international statements. He cautioned that Armenians must remain vigilant and proactive to defend historical truth. His remarks also tied the Genocide’s legacy to contemporary issues, noting that denialism has fueled ongoing aggression against Armenians, particularly in Artsakh.

Rev. Fr. Hrant Tahanian of St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown offered a solemn benediction, invoking the memory of the 1.5 million souls lost and emphasizing the importance of remembrance through prayer and action. He reminded attendees of the collective memory and spiritual resilience of the Armenian people.

Ani Khatchadourian thanked all participants, co-sponsoring organizations and attendees for their steadfast commitment to honoring the memory of the Genocide victims and for ensuring that the truth endures for future generations. She emphasized that the Armenian people continue to transform tragedy into a source of resilience and unity through remembrance, advocacy and education.

The “Forgotten, Unforgettable” commemoration was a vivid reminder that memory is not just a passive act of remembrance but an active call to justice. It affirmed that Armenians in greater Boston and worldwide remain unwavering in their pursuit of truth, recognition and the safeguarding of their heritage.