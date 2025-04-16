Peace on paper? Yerevan signals readiness to sign treaty as Baku sets conditions

YEREVAN—Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that the draft of the Armenia-Azerbaijan “Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations Agreement” has been finalized, signaling the conclusion of negotiations and the beginning of the treaty’s signing phase.

“We have entered the stage of discussions on the signing of the agreement, and I have declared that I am ready to put my signature on behalf of the people of Armenia to the agreement,” Pashinyan stated in a Facebook post today.

According to Pashinyan, Baku has linked the signing of the agreement to two main issues: the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group structures and amendments to Armenia’s constitution. However, he emphasized that any decision regarding the Minsk Group must not be interpreted as shifting unresolved disputes onto Armenian sovereign territory.

To address this concern, Pashinyan proposed that Armenia and Azerbaijan simultaneously sign both the peace treaty and a joint application on the formal dissolution of the Minsk Group institutions—long responsible for mediating the Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“If we close the page of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, what is the point of having a structure dealing with that conflict?” Pashinyan wrote.

Pashinyan has also announced that Armenia has submitted formal written proposals to Azerbaijan regarding the ongoing border demarcation process and is awaiting a response. The proposals focus on the methodology and specific areas where the delimitation could continue, in line with a prior mutual agreement to proceed from north to south.

“We have put forward our ideas on which segment to begin with, and now we await Azerbaijan’s position,” Pashinyan told reporters today, adding that he does not see the process as deadlocked and emphasizing Armenia’s commitment to advancing negotiations.

Pashinyan also triggered intense political debate by proposing that Armenia’s new constitution omit references to the 1990 Declaration of Independence, which affirms the country’s historic and legal ties to Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The new constitution, in my view, should not contain a reference to the Declaration of Independence,” he told reporters. “But ultimately, this is a decision for the Armenian people. Political forces must present both the arguments for and against.”

Pashinyan previously argued that the Declaration’s language implies that Armenian statehood cannot exist independently—which he considers incompatible with the current direction of the republic.

Meanwhile, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum held in Turkey from April 11 to 13, where he took part in panel discussions and held bilateral meetings with his Azerbaijani and Turkish counterparts, Jeyhun Bayramov and Hakan Fidan. The forum, which brought together top diplomats from around the world—including representatives from Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia—featured a panel on the South Caucasus.

Speaking to CivilNet during the event, Mirzoyan described the forum as “a valuable opportunity for direct dialogue—not only with Turkish and Azerbaijani counterparts but also with representatives of other nations.” He added, “These platforms should not be missed. Dialogue is the most effective tool we have.”

Mirzoyan confirmed that the latest round of discussions with Azerbaijan followed the announcement that a draft peace treaty had been mutually agreed upon. However, he emphasized that the signing of the treaty would only mark the beginning of a longer process.

“No agreement can address every possible issue,” he said. “The signing and ratification of the treaty will be the first step in building normalized relations. We are ready to proceed immediately.”

Still, Mirzoyan acknowledged that differences remain, particularly regarding Azerbaijan’s stated preconditions: the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group structures and amendments to Armenia’s constitution. He reaffirmed Armenia’s readiness to sign a peace deal and jointly request the termination of the Minsk Group’s mandate.

“Once the conflict is formally closed by treaty, the body created to address it will no longer be necessary,” he explained.

On constitutional changes, Mirzoyan pointed to existing legal precedent and expressed confidence that Armenia’s Constitutional Court would confirm the treaty’s compatibility with the current constitution. “If that is the case, the matter is resolved,” he stated.

The Armenian FM has also presented proposals to unlock regional connectivity, stressing mutual access to transport routes under national sovereignty. Armenia is offering access to its railway network for Azerbaijani transit and expects the same in return.

“We’ve made an offer that addresses both sides’ concerns—balancing sovereignty with practicality,” Mirzoyan said during the joint panel discussion. “Modern mechanisms, such as sealed cargo and digital customs systems, could ease transit while ensuring security.”

Though the Azerbaijani side initially reacted positively, recent signals have been more muted. “It’s unclear what caused the shift, but we remain committed to a fair and workable solution,” he stated.

In talks with Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Mirzoyan reviewed past agreements and pending steps in the Armenia-Turkey normalization process. He noted partial progress, such as opening airspace and inspecting border infrastructure, but said a key agreement—opening the land border for third-country nationals and diplomats—remains unimplemented.

“This is a process. Some steps move faster than others, but there is mutual understanding that this dialogue is ultimately about full diplomatic relations and opening borders,” Mirzoyan said.

While Ankara has linked the pace of normalization to Armenia’s progress with Azerbaijan, Yerevan views the processes as complementary. “We believe that positive developments with Turkey will support regional peace, including the Armenia-Azerbaijan track,” Mirzoyan stressed.

Armenian opposition lawmaker and member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, Arthur Khachatryan, criticized PM Pashinyan’s proposal to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group structures, questioning why such an initiative only emerged following demands from Baku.

In a comment to Pastinfo, Khachatryan expressed skepticism about the government’s motivations and argued that Pashinyan’s approach continues to mirror Azerbaijan’s agenda.

“If the Minsk Group is truly a redundant structure, why didn’t Pashinyan take the initiative to dissolve it earlier? Why did he only start talking about it after Baku made it a condition?” Khachatryan asked.

Referring to the prime minister’s suggestion that Armenia and Azerbaijan jointly sign both the peace treaty and a letter to the OSCE requesting the termination of the Minsk Group’s mandate, Khachatryan said the move was reactive rather than proactive. He also noted what he called a “demonstrative shift” in Pashinyan’s language during recent remarks.

“You may have noticed he deliberately avoided using the terms ‘Artsakh’ or ‘Nagorno-Karabakh’—he referred to it simply as ‘NKR,’” Khachatryan said. “The reality is that Pashinyan’s government is doing exactly what Azerbaijan demands.”

The MP raised concerns about the broader strategy, questioning whether Azerbaijan intends to present all its conditions at once or continue a step-by-step process of demands, to which the Armenian government may respond incrementally.

Khachatryan also responded to a statement made by Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. Bayramov had said it was “surprising” that Armenia, while claiming Azerbaijan’s constitution contains territorial claims, does not raise the issue publicly.

“It’s clear that Mirzoyan was humiliated in Antalya,” Khachatryan said. “Bayramov was essentially telling him: ‘If you’re serious, then make the demand.’”