Regional ARF youth meeting held in Argentina

From August 30 to September 1, 2024, around 60 representatives and supporters of Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) youth organizations participated in a regional meeting in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to discuss current affairs of the youth and homeland. The gathering was organized by the ARF “Aharonian” Central Committee of South America and primarily involved youth from Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. Representatives from the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) in North and South America and Australia were also present, invited to engage in discussions about the current state of the youth structures of the ARF in the region.

ARF Bureau member Hovsep Der Kevorkian, who is responsible for youth affairs, also attended the meeting.

The meeting aimed to revitalize the youth structures of the ARF in South America, strengthen Armenian national and cultural identity among the youth, and expand the participation of young supporters in the work of Hai Tahd.

The meeting featured lively and productive sessions, including discussions on Armenia’s current political challenges, the political involvement of diaspora Armenian youth and the preservation of Armenian identity. Practical steps for participating in the righteous struggle of the Armenian cause were also explored, along with cultural activities. Special attention was given to the 44-day war in Artsakh, the ethnic cleansing following the year-long blockade, and the social and moral conditions of Artsakh Armenians currently in Armenia.

Youth organization representatives reported on their activities, and ARF Bureau member Hovsep Der Kevorkian emphasized the importance of uniting Armenian youth in the region to support the Armenian cause.

Former Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Luis Moreno Ocampo visited and engaged with the youth, encouraging them to take an active role in defending human and national justice.

In a warm and friendly atmosphere, participants gained new insights and broadened their perspectives over the course of the three-day meeting. We wish our dear friends from South America success and longevity in their patriotic work. The ARF, with its vast global youth network, is always ready to stand firm in its mission to foster unity among Armenian youth in support of the motherland and Armenia.

ARF Bureau Office of Youth Affairs