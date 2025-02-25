“Armenian Students for Artsakh” 2025 study and program proposals

The ARF Bureau Office of Youth Affairs announces the second edition of the research competition program, “Armenian Students for Artsakh.” This initiative aims to unite Armenian students around the critical topic of the right of return for Artsakh Armenians. Recognizing the significance of this right and the need to harness the professional potential of Armenian students, we are launching this competition to support and advance this cause.

The main goal of the program is to unite Armenian students’ potential in politics, economics, sociology, law, culture and investigative journalism and make it available for effective use by influential institutions and bodies engaged in pro-Armenian advocacy concerning the right of return of Artsakh Armenians. This initiative is promoted by the committee established by the Artsakh National Assembly to oversee the protection of Artsakh’s people, led by Vartan Oskanian, the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia.

We call on students aged 20-35 from Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora to participate in this program. Participants will be mentored by well-known experts in their respective fields.

Application and submission details

Application deadline: April 20, 2025

Research submission deadline: July 31, 2025

Submission website: www.studentsforartsakh.am

Subjects and mentors

International law and experience

The legal and political basis of the right of return of forcibly displaced persons within the framework of international law: The role of international courts, such as the European Court of Human Rights, the International Court of Justice and others, in the legal confirmation of this right and the role of international institutions in its implementation.

Dr. Philippe (Raffi) Kalfayan, Ph.D. in International Law, legal counsel, associate researcher and lecturer at University of Paris Pantheon Assas – France

Comparative analysis of precedents for the implementation of the right of return of forcibly displaced persons and lessons to be learned: The specificities of the issue of the Artsakh Armenians (if any).

Karnig Kerkonian, international lawyer, expert in International law – U.S.

The rights of the Artsakh Armenians as an indigenous people under international law: The role of the right of return in ensuring the survival and development of the Artsakh Armenians as an indigenous people.

Dr. Kevork Hagopjian, Esq., Ph.D. in International Law, member of the Armenian Legal Center’s Board of Directors – U.S.

Return conditions

Analytical discussion about the return conditions of Artsakh Armenians and their expectations based on statistical data obtained through questionnaires and face-to-face meetings.

Ashot Ghulyan, historian and former president of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh – Armenia

Security preconditions for implementing the right of return of Artsakh Armenians: Options for ensuring security, applicability and acceptability by Artsakh.

Giro Manoyan, ARF Bureau Member and Head of the Hay Dat Political Affairs Office – Armenia

The issue regarding the status of Artsakh Armenians upon their return to Artsakh: Possible governance options for Artsakh.

Artak Beglaryan, former Human Rights Defender of the Artsakh Republic – Armenia

The importance of the collective return of forcibly displaced Artsakh Armenians and the dangers of partial or individual return.

Harut Sassounian, editor-in-chief of the California Courier – U.S.

The necessity for uninterrupted land communication with the Republic of Armenia to implement the right of return of Artsakh Armenians: Proposal of new concepts for regional road communication.

Yeghia Tashjian, instructor at the Research Center of the American University of Beirut – Lebanon

Relationship of actors

The importance of the position of the Artsakh Republic’s governance system on the right of return: Evaluation of actions taken and proposals for the Republic of Armenia to support return policies.

Armen Sargsyan, historian, member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh – Armenia

The position of the Republic of Armenia on the right of return of Artsakh Armenians: An analysis of supportive and opposing statements and a proposal for an official return policy.

Shahan Kandaharian, editor-in-chief of the Beirut-based Aztag Daily – Lebanon

The position, interests and probable role of international, regional and individual forces and states on the return of Artsakh Armenians.

Gevorg Ghukasyan, ARF Central Office Program Coordinator for the Armenian Cause – Armenia

The role of international organizations, including the U.N., OSCE and EU, in resolving the right of return of Artsakh Armenians and their potential role in Artsakh.

Mario Nalbandian, member of the Central Council of the Armenian Cause and president of the European Office of the Armenian Cause – Argentina

The role of international humanitarian and human rights organizations in supporting the Armenians of Artsakh, both as displaced persons and upon their future return.

Garine Hovsepian, dean of the Faculty of Law of the French University in Armenia – Armenia

Practical possibilities and mechanisms for creating negotiation platforms on the right of return of Artsakh Armenians.

Kaspar Karampetian, president of the ARF Armenian Cause European Office – Belgium

Preserving the Armenian identity of Artsakh

The importance of preserving the historical and cultural heritage of Artsakh within the framework of the right of return and practical methods for its preservation.

The primate of the Artsakh diocese Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan – Armenia

The necessity of preserving the properties of the Armenians of Artsakh in the context of the right of return and practical means for achieving this.

Gegham Stepanyan, Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh – Armenia

Azerbaijan’s position and steps

Azerbaijan’s position on the right of return in general and the right of return of the people of Artsakh in particular.

Abraham Gasparyan, founding director of the Genesis Armenia Center – Armenia

Evaluation criteria

Studies will be evaluated based on the following criteria:

Relevance

Methodological significance

Scope of research

Substantive validity

Compliance with technical requirements

Group participation in the competition is also encouraged, with students forming teams of up to three members. Submitted projects will be reviewed by a jury of expert consultants.

All students participating in the competition will receive symbolic gifts. The authors of the best studies, as selected by the jury, will receive scholarships.

First Prize: $1,000

Second Prize: $750

Third Prize: $500

At the end of the competition, an online conference will be held to present the best studies to the public. All research papers will also be published in Armenian and Diaspora media.

The competition results will be announced on September 2, 2025.

For media coverage and additional information, please contact: ayf@arf.am.