“Armenian Students for Artsakh” research papers published

The ARF Bureau Office of Youth Affairs presents a new publication, “Armenian Students for Artsakh” research papers, printed by the Hamazkayin “Vahe Setian” Publishing House in Beirut. This publication marks the completion of the first edition of the “Armenian Students for Artsakh” competition in 2024.

The initiative serves as a platform for Armenian students worldwide to present academic research and proposals aimed at defending the rights of Artsakh and its people.

The inaugural competition focused on the 2020 war in Artsakh, the subsequent ethnic cleansing and Azerbaijan’s genocidal policies. Esteemed experts from Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora supervised the participants’ research. This publication features the work of four individual students and one student group, all of whom were awarded prizes or honorable mentions for their contributions.

The second edition of the “Armenian Students for Artsakh” 2025 competition is already underway. The central theme is the right to return to Artsakh. Interested students can apply and access the newly published publication by visiting https://www.studentsforartsakh.am/

Through this initiative, the ARF Bureau Office of Youth Affairs reaffirms its commitment to uniting Armenian students and encouraging them to engage in rigorous academic efforts in service of the Armenian Cause, with a particular focus on the rights of Artsakh’s people.