Youth unite in London for ARF European Youth Conference, focusing on Armenia, Artsakh and activism

More than 60 young members from ARF youth organizations across seven countries — Belgium, Cyprus, England, France, Greece, Holland and Sweden — attended the ARF European Youth Conference, which took place in London from October 4-6, 2024. The event was organized by the Armenian Youth Federation London “Khanasor” Chapter.

The opening ceremony was held at the Navasartian Center in London and attended by ARF Bureau Member and Liaison to Youth Affairs Hovsep Der Kevorkian. In his speech, he addressed the current situation in Armenia and Artsakh, emphasizing the critical role of youth in these matters.

The conference featured a series of speeches and workshops, including contributions from Kaspar Karampetian, president of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy; Annette Moskofian, chairperson of the Armenian National Committee of England; Aram Hamparian, executive director of the Washington Office of the Armenian National Committee of America; and Sarine Abrahamian, communications director of EAFJD and IUSY vice president.

Participants were introduced to the activities of the ARF Bureau’s Office of Youth Affairs and had the opportunity to present proposals through workshops and practical exercises. Discussions centered on the political role and activism of youth, with a focus on strengthening Armenia, supporting the right of return for Artsakh Armenians and advancing the goals of the Armenian Cause. Notably, on Saturday, October 5, the conference welcomed all Armenian youth from London with free entry, allowing many to engage in the ongoing activities and share their suggestions.

The conference concluded in a friendly atmosphere, highlighted by performances of national and revolutionary songs.

We wish success to the ARF youth organizations in Europe, who have renewed their commitment and dedication to the work of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation and the continued struggle for the rights of Armenians, especially those displaced from Artsakh.