The Region in Brief

Armenia

Armenian authorities have denied that an altercation took place between Armenian and Azerbaijani border guards near the Tavush region. Hraparak recently reported that two incidents took place after Azerbaijani troops claimed that a newly-constructed Armenian road passes through Azerbaijani territory. After a bridge leading to Kirants village along a critical highway that connects Armenia to Georgia was ceded to Azerbaijan in May, Armenia began construction of an alternative road. Armenia’s National Security Service has said that “the road under construction passes entirely through the territory of Armenia.” Speaking with RFE/RL’s Armenian Service, a local resident confirmed that the altercation did take place.

Armenian police have been accused of beating and pepper spraying an Artsakh resident while detaining him for a parking violation. Lawyer Roman Yeritsyan claimed that his brother Aram sustained a broken hand and head injuries. In police bodycam footage shared by Roman, Aram is heard agreeing to go with the police but refusing to be handcuffed, leading to his violent detention. “The reason for hiding the video recording is that it clearly shows what kind of insults are uttered against my brother and all the people of Artsakh,” Roman said. Armenia’s Investigative Committee stated that Aram was arrested for “acting suspiciously,” but has opened a criminal proceeding into the police’s conduct.

Georgia

Many sectors of Georgia’s economy are well positioned to increase their exports to Europe, according to a new study by the United Nations and European Union. “Georgia’s Economy Sectors with High Growth and Export Potential” found that the wine and beverage industry has the greatest potential for export competitiveness. The transportation, telecommunications, textiles, mining and metals sectors also performed well in the study. The main challenges to export growth include obtaining the necessary certifications and meeting EU quality and standards requirements, as well as limited production capacity and access to capital. The report comes amid the Georgian government’s recent pivot away from the West, while public sentiment in the country is strongly in favor of integration with Western institutions.

Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Instagram of “digital fascism” after his administration banned the social media site last week. The ban came after Instagram removed posts by Turkish users expressing condolences over the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh. “They cannot even tolerate photographs of Palestinian martyrs and immediately ban them,” Erdogan said. “We are confronted with a digital fascism that is disguised as freedom.” Erdogan also claimed that Instagram allows the spread of propaganda by what he called terrorist groups.