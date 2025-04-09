The Region in Brief

Armenia

Residents of Kut village in Gegharkunik province have reported nightly gunfire over the past 15 days. Grigor Avagyan, the village head, confirmed hearing shots himself. “There hadn’t been gunfire for the past year and a half, but for the last 15 days, it’s been occurring regularly,” he said. No injuries or damage have been reported. Meanwhile, in Syunik’s Khndzoresk village, similar reports have emerged since March 31. Village head, Seyran Mirzoyan, said residents hear gunfire three to four times each night but believes it’s not targeted. “While the residents are concerned, I wouldn’t say they are fearful or tense,” he added.

Azerbaijan

“Azerbaijan is ready to take steps towards building trust with Armenia,” President Ilham Aliyev stated at the “Towards a New World Order” forum in Baku on April 9. However, he called immediate partnership or economic integration unrealistic. “Of course, we do not envision immediately becoming allies with Armenia, as that is unfeasible. However, we are ready to start taking small steps to build trust,” he said.

Iran

Iranian ambassador to Armenia, Mehdi Sobhani, has reiterated that any border changes near Syunik would be unacceptable to Tehran. At the “Hayk-Iran: Millennia of Neighborliness” international conference on April 3, he described the Iran-Armenia border as “one of the safest,” stating, “We have never felt any threat from Armenia, nor has Armenia from us.”

Russia

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, stated during a briefing on April 9 that Russia’s presence in southern Armenia, a region of strategic significance, serves the long-term interests of both nations. She highlighted plans to open a consulate in Kapan, aimed at boosting trade, investment and cultural-educational cooperation. She also noted Syunik’s strategic role in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), especially following the recent ratification of a free trade agreement between Iran and the EAEU. “This will serve as a reliable guarantee for the dynamic, peaceful and secure development of Syunik,” she said. An agreement on the consulate’s opening is expected by May.

Turkey

Turkey’s Chief Presidential Advisor, Çağrı Erhan, said normalization with Armenia hinges on Yerevan “recognizing Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and signing a peace agreement.” Speaking at the Baku forum on April 9, he stressed that Ankara’s outreach depends on these conditions.

Additionally, Turkey’s main opposition leader, Özgür Özel of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), has announced a petition campaign to express no confidence in President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. “We are ready for early elections in June. If elections are not held by then, be prepared for elections by the first half of November, and step forward to compete against our candidate,” he declared.