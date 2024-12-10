Jason Takhtadjian named to Central California’s 40 under 40 Class of 2024

Rising star in local journalism Jason Takhtadjian has been named to Central California’s 40 under 40 Class of 2024 in recognition of his reporting on news, sports and Armenian community affairs in Fresno, California.

“It’s really an honor to be highlighted at such a young age for something like this,” the 26-year-old reporter told the Weekly.

Takhtadjian moved to Fresno, a historic stronghold of the Armenian diaspora for generations, in April to join CBS47/KSEE24 as an evening reporter. Just months later, he got a message from an unknown number with “big news” to share. “I gave him a call, thinking he had a story for me to do that day at work. Little did I know, he meant he has news for me,” recalled Takhtadjian, who is also a columnist at The Armenian Weekly and contributor at Armenian Sports News.

He soon learned that he had been named to the 40 under 40 Class of 2024 in Central California. The award, presented annually by BusinessLeaders.TV for almost two decades, recognizes individuals who “have demonstrated a strong work ethic and are the leaders of today as well as tomorrow.”

Takhtadjian was nominated for the award by Dr. Anthony Mampre Saroyan, a doctor of psychology, mental health advocate and good friend. Dr. Saroyan was among the first people to contact Takhtadjian when he moved to Fresno and gave him a tour of the city, including the Armenian Genocide Monument at California State University, Fresno and Dog House Grill for its iconic tri-tip sandwich. He has since introduced Takhtadjian to members of the local tight-knit Armenian community.

“The people here have made it really easy for me to get comfortable, like the Anthony’s of the world. It’s exceeded my expectations as far as how the community, both the Armenian community and not, has accepted me,” Takhtadjian said.

Before moving to Fresno, Takhtadjian worked as the weekend anchor, producer and then senior reporter at a TV station in Sioux City, Iowa. He was thrilled to move back west, closer to his birthplace Los Angeles and Las Vegas, where he grew up and went to college at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“I finally get to be closer to home. I finally got closer to the Armenian community. With that comes opportunities to connect with people who are in the same culture, on the same wavelength as me,” Takhtadjian shared.

In addition to reporting, producing, filling in on the anchor desk, assisting with sports coverage and a wide range of responsibilities, Takhtadjian has been committed to covering Armenian community affairs in Central California. He has reported on arson attacks on the Ararat Armenian Cemetery, Armenian Genocide commemoration events, Armenian voters in the 2020 U.S. election and more.

“I think having that representation and holding that representation and having a familiar face for the Armenian community is important,” Takhtadjian reflected. “It’s hard for me to think of many guys, especially around my age, who are in the journalism space that are Armenian… In Fresno right now, I don’t think there’s any other Armenians that are journalists, period, in the local news realm. Before I got there, Stefani Booroojian was the most well-known Armenian journalist there. She was at my station at KSEE24, and she had been there for 42 years.”

At the awards ceremony, Takhtadjian sat next to the other Armenian recognized on the list, Marine Vardanyan Peters from the State Center Community College District. Vardanyan Peters is an Extending the Class (ETC) adjunct faculty member at Fresno City College and active member of the local Armenian community, including as a member of the Charlie Keyan Armenian Community School Board of Education and chairperson of the Armenian Genocide Commemorative Committee of Fresno.

The ceremony was held at Chukchansi Park baseball stadium on December 5. In addition to a plaque, Takhtadjian was awarded with certificates of recognition from local leaders including the city of Fresno, the mayor of Fresno, Fresno City Council, Fresno County Board of Supervisors and the California State Legislature.

Takhtadjian started off his speech by thanking God and his mom, who flew from Las Vegas to be present at the awards ceremony. “I didn’t plan my speech at all. I just wanted it to come from the heart and let it just be natural,” he said. “Without her, none of this is possible. All my achievements, everything that I’ve been able to do in journalism, wouldn’t be possible without her.”

“She was over the moon,” Takhtadjian recalled. “She was telling me a little bit later… Jason, my feet might be killing me, but I don’t care. This is the best night ever.”